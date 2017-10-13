Friday, October 13, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

“Honoring YFD Retiree Kenneth Simpson”

By Lurone Jennings, YFD Administrator



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2017-117 Cornerstone Construction of Chattanooga, LLC (R-5 Residential Zone to

R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,

Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 206 Aster Avenue,

more particularly described herein, from R-5 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential

Zone.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommendedfor denial by Staff)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Articles II, III, V, and VI, relating to Height and Area Exceptions andother Special Exceptions to provide for the use of Small Scale Alternative EnergySystems.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Article XVI, Division 7, Urban Edge, Section 38-727, E-RD, ResidentialDetached Zone to add a designation of RD-3 to the list of E-RD Zones and amendHeight and Mass Regulation.VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2017-086 Tony Hill (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift ConditionNos. #2 and #4 and amend Condition Nos. #1 and #3 of Ordinance No. 9582 onproperty located at 4527 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein, subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from 10/10/17)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with Brian M.Cotter, in substantially the form attached, for a house located at 324 Bass Road,known as the Brown Acres Rental House, in consideration of $800.00 per month andthe providing of security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd Golf Courses, for aterm of two (2) years, with an option to renew for two (2) additional one (1) yearterms. (District 6)GENERAL GOVERNMENTb. A resolution urging public higher education institutions in the Chattanooga area toopt-out of the State facilities management contract. (Sponsored by CouncilwomanCoonrod and Councilman Gilbert)c. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Bayberry ApartmentsDevelopment (Alco Woodlawn Partners, LP), to delegate certain authority to theHealth, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enterinto and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes.d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of fees for the East Lake NeighborhoodAssociation Green Spaces event at East Lake Park on Saturday, October 21, 2017, inthe amount of $227.50. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Keith Martin, Michael Glenn, MatthewScott, Elizabeth Spaulding, Lebron Durham, Kenneth Fairchild, Austin Holland,Dallas Longwith, and Edward Robinson as special police officers (armed) for theHamilton County Parks and Recreation to do special duties as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions. (Deferred from 10/03/17)f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29191 to authorize the Director of HumanResources to enter into a blanket contract with OutSource Staffing, LLC and MsiWorkforce for temporary employment services for a contract term of twelve (12)months with the option to renew for two (2) additional twelve (12) month periods, foran annual expenditure in the amount of $1.8 million.LEGALg. A resolution amending Resolution No. 29153 to add the law firms of Bass, Berry &Sims, Bill Killian, Esq., and Polsinelli PC and authorizing the Office of the CityAttorney to engage said law firms for legal services in general litigation matters andcorporate, transactional, intellectual property and administrative matters for theperiod of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. (Revised)MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of Charlene Simmons and D.Bakari Wells and the re-appointments of E. Stephen Jett, John Bilderback, JillHindman, Bill Allen, Rev. Michael Feely, Ernest Hedgecorth, and John Lively to theChattanooga Area Regional Transportation Board. (Revised)i. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of funds from other cities/municipalities,local non-profit agencies, and individuals to participate in the registration for the Cityof Chattanooga’s Peak Academy Training Program.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28446 for Norfolk Southern Railway Companyrelative to Contract No. S-09-008-802 for engineering and flagging services per theagreement, Activity No. 1200923, for an increased amount of $58,660.58, for anamount not to exceed $94,660.58. (District 7)k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28407 for Norfolk Southern Railway Companyrelative to Contract No. S-09-008 for engineering and flagging services per theagreement, Activity No. 1200922, for an increased amount of $60,000.00, for anamount not to exceed $96,000.00. (District 7)l. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Barge,Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No.R-14-010-101, “The Bell Site”, for an increased amount of $6,000.00, for a revisedcontract amount not to exceed $138,652.00. (District 7)Transportationm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Shift Transit for operation of the Bike ChattanoogaSystem on behalf of the City of Chattanooga for a three (3) year contract, with theoption to renew for two (2) one (1) year periods, at no cost to the City.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a) City Attorney ReportX. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.PUBLIC HEARING - Annexation - Lookout Mountain ConservancyPUBLIC HEARING - Deannexation - Institute of Health and Healing5. Ordinances – Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2017-086 Tony Hill (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift ConditionNos. #2 and #4 and amend Condition Nos. #1 and #3 of Ordinance No. 9582 onproperty located at 4527 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein, subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)6. Ordinances – First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow forconstruction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)7. Resolutions:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. W-15-009-201 to HarenConstruction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, MBWWTP Control Room Upgrades, aConsent Decree supported project, in the amount of $1,564,000.00, with acontingency amount of $156,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,720,000.00.(District 1) (Consent Decree)b. A resolution to approve the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaccept a donation of approximately three hundred fifty (350) pallets of rock fromSequatchie Concrete to be used on various projects in the City-Wide Servicesoperations and other future design projects for the City.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.12. Adjournment.