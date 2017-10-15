Pedestrian Struck And Killed Saturday Night In Bradley County

Sunday, October 15, 2017

No criminal charges will be filed after a man was hit and killed on North Lee Highway in Bradley County.

Jesse Lee Burchett, 29, of Chattanooga, was fatally struck in the 7700 block of North Lee Highway Saturday night.

After completing the investigation, the Public Safety Unit will not seek criminal charges or cite the driver for any violations surrounding the accident which concluded the pedestrian was inside the traffic lane in a very dark area. It was determined the pedestrian was walking southbound in the northbound travel lane, and was fatally struck by the vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Public Safety Unit while reconstructing the scene, which led to North Lee Highway being briefly shutdown by Tennessee Department of Transportation.