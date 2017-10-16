Harwell Says Legislature To Look Into Incorrect TNReady Scores

Monday, October 16, 2017

Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) today issued the following statement regarding the incorrect scoring of nearly 10,000 TNReady tests:

“We have made great strides over the last several years in education, and we must be diligent in ensuring we continue these gains," said Speaker Harwell. "We know that accountability has been a large part of this improvement. However, the news that nearly 10,000 TNReady tests were scored incorrectly has resulted in educators, parents, and legislators seeking answers.

"In addition, the amount of testing has also raised questions. To that end, I have asked Rep. Jeremy Faison, the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee, to hold a hearing on these issues surrounding testing.

"I look forward to the committee’s work so that we can ensure our students and educators have the tools they need to succeed.”