Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE

REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO COMPLY

---

ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN

209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE

6783 SAWTOOTH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAKER, ANDREW JOSEPH

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37212

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH

1304 PLEASANT STREET APT A EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

---

BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE

2007 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

COX, TINA MICHELLE

820 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF---CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE3511 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL1136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE1113 Browns Ferry Rd Chattanooga, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY 1/13FORGERY 2/13 (PROBATION VIOLATION)FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)---DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112713Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN400 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, ROSS DANIEL212 MARKET STREET UNIT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 39402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE2308 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---FRANKLIN, DONALD SYLVESTER9312 GRANDFOELD RD #A THONOTOSASSA, 33592Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $2,5000---FREDERIQUE, JEFFREY2416 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREER, DOMINIQUE MONTEL4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GUERRA, ELMER1425 CLASSIC CHASE DRIVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDRECKLESS DRIVING---HALL, CARLOS EUGENE10527 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HENDRIX, RONALD LEE83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HIGGINS, GEORGE BRUTUS109 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---HUDSON, BILLY SHANE503 CAVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---IRONS, JEFFREY WHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT466 PINE HILL DR SW MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN601 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KEEL, JACOB TYLER83 ROLL TIDE LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LAWRENCE, KEITH900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374063926Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS8207 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE25 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MORRIS, DAVID WAYNE478 DEDMON RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)---PADGETT, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTIANNORTHEAST CORRECTIONAL FACILITY , 423320835Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---PHILPOT, POLLY J2401 HAVEN COVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PITTMAN, JAMIE LEE2322 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---RAMBO, JOHNNY B908 WEST CRAWFORD STREET APT 4 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT4629 THRASHER PKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROTMAN, ERICA MAY7060 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SARIENTO-MEMBRENO, JOSE MAXIMIMEMPHIS,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, JOHN JR5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL1 E 11TH ST 1007 Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONBICYCLE SAFETY RULEBICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED---STOKER, ALYSSA SHEA1283 MARBLE TOP RD CHICHAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL8333 MILLRACE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STUDIMIRE, BREANNA1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS2370 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE2310 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE3701 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, 374062710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---TAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE14 LYNCH LN #A TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TORREGANO, RICHARD CHRISTOPHER1305 PHYLLIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE1711 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091726Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WOODS, CARLOS LAVARK2650 MUNICIPAL WAY TALLAHASSEE, 323043804Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

