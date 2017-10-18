 Wednesday, October 18, 2017 49.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE 
REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO COMPLY
---
ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN 
209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE 
6783 SAWTOOTH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, ANDREW JOSEPH 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37212 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH 
1304 PLEASANT STREET APT A EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON 
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE 
2007 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
COX, TINA MICHELLE 
820 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
---
CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE 
3511 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL 
1136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE 
83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE 
1113 Browns Ferry Rd Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
THEFT OF PROPERTY 1/13
FORGERY 2/13 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
---
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE 
30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE 
4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN 
400 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDWARDS, ROSS DANIEL 
212 MARKET STREET UNIT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 39402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE 
2308 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
FRANKLIN, DONALD SYLVESTER 
9312 GRANDFOELD RD #A THONOTOSASSA, 33592 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON 
3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2,5000
---
FREDERIQUE, JEFFREY 
2416 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, DOMINIQUE MONTEL 
4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUERRA, ELMER 
1425 CLASSIC CHASE DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HALL, CARLOS EUGENE 
10527 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE 
83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HIGGINS, GEORGE BRUTUS 
109 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HUDSON, BILLY SHANE 
503 CAVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IRONS, JEFFREY W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT 
466 PINE HILL DR SW MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN 
601 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEEL, JACOB TYLER 
83 ROLL TIDE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LAWRENCE, KEITH 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374063926 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS 
8207 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE 
25 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL 
3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MORRIS, DAVID WAYNE 
478 DEDMON RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
PADGETT, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN 
NORTHEAST CORRECTIONAL FACILITY , 423320835 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM 
7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PHILPOT, POLLY J 
2401 HAVEN COVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PITTMAN, JAMIE LEE 
2322 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
RAMBO, JOHNNY B 
908 WEST CRAWFORD STREET APT 4 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT 
4629 THRASHER PKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROTMAN, ERICA MAY 
7060 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN 
121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SARIENTO-MEMBRENO, JOSE MAXIMI 
MEMPHIS, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, JOHN JR 
5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL 
1 E 11TH ST 1007 Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL 
925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE 
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BICYCLE SAFETY RULE
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
---
STOKER, ALYSSA SHEA 
1283 MARBLE TOP RD CHICHAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL 
8333 MILLRACE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA 
1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE 
1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS 
2370 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE 
2310 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE 
3701 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, 374062710 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE 
14 LYNCH LN #A TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN 
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TORREGANO, RICHARD CHRISTOPHER 
1305 PHYLLIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
1711 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY 
8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT 
4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091726 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODS, CARLOS LAVARK 
2650 MUNICIPAL WAY TALLAHASSEE, 323043804 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO COMPLY
ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
COX, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY 1/13
  • FORGERY 2/13 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
  • FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
  • FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EDWARDS, ROSS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FRANKLIN, DONALD SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/21/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $2,5000
FREDERIQUE, JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, DOMINIQUE MONTEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, CARLOS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HUDSON, BILLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IRONS, JEFFREY W
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KEEL, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PADGETT, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILPOT, POLLY J
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITTMAN, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

RAMBO, JOHNNY B
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/27/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROTMAN, ERICA MAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • BICYCLE SAFETY RULE
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
STOKER, ALYSSA SHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TORREGANO, RICHARD CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



October 18, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 17, 2017

Pena Convicted Of Aggravated Child Molestation In Murray County; Facing Life Sentence


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE  REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

 Diego Martin Pena (39) of  193 Bells Ferry Road, White, Ga.,  has been convicted by a Murray County Jury of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and statutory ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE  REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO COMPLY --- ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN  209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It’s hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. “I asked ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Canes Knocked To State Volleyball Loser's Bracket By Portland

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing a five-time and defending champion from Kingsport, Tennessee, East Hamilton notched an impressive 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17. ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors