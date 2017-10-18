Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE
REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO COMPLY
---
ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN
209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE
6783 SAWTOOTH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, ANDREW JOSEPH
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37212
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
1304 PLEASANT STREET APT A EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE
2007 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
COX, TINA MICHELLE
820 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
---
CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE
3511 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
1136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE
83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE
1113 Browns Ferry Rd Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
THEFT OF PROPERTY 1/13
FORGERY 2/13 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
FORGERY (PROBATION VIOLATION)
---
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE
4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
400 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDWARDS, ROSS DANIEL
212 MARKET STREET UNIT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 39402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE
2308 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
FRANKLIN, DONALD SYLVESTER
9312 GRANDFOELD RD #A THONOTOSASSA, 33592
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON
3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2,5000
---
FREDERIQUE, JEFFREY
2416 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, DOMINIQUE MONTEL
4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUERRA, ELMER
1425 CLASSIC CHASE DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HALL, CARLOS EUGENE
10527 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE
83 Hayfield Sq Manchester, 373551448
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HIGGINS, GEORGE BRUTUS
109 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HUDSON, BILLY SHANE
503 CAVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IRONS, JEFFREY W
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT
466 PINE HILL DR SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN
601 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEEL, JACOB TYLER
83 ROLL TIDE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LAWRENCE, KEITH
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374063926
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
8207 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE
25 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL
3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MORRIS, DAVID WAYNE
478 DEDMON RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
PADGETT, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN
NORTHEAST CORRECTIONAL FACILITY , 423320835
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM
7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PHILPOT, POLLY J
2401 HAVEN COVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PITTMAN, JAMIE LEE
2322 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
RAMBO, JOHNNY B
908 WEST CRAWFORD STREET APT 4 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
4629 THRASHER PKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROTMAN, ERICA MAY
7060 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN
121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SARIENTO-MEMBRENO, JOSE MAXIMI
MEMPHIS,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, JOHN JR
5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL
1 E 11TH ST 1007 Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BICYCLE SAFETY RULE
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
---
STOKER, ALYSSA SHEA
1283 MARBLE TOP RD CHICHAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
8333 MILLRACE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA
1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
2370 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
2310 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
3701 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, 374062710
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE
14 LYNCH LN #A TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TORREGANO, RICHARD CHRISTOPHER
1305 PHYLLIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
1711 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091726
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODS, CARLOS LAVARK
2650 MUNICIPAL WAY TALLAHASSEE, 323043804
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
