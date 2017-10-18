Man Who Was Shot At Intown Suites On Lee Highway Has Drug Charges Bound To Grand Jury

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday.

Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes.

A drug investigator said Eaker was found unconscious inside his vehicle at the Mapco located down Lee Highway from the motel.

He said half a kilo of meth was found under the passenger seat and Eaker had $4,300 on him.

He was charged with possession of meth for resale.

It was testified that Eaker was shot when he came out of a room on the second floor of the motel for a drug deal.

It was testified that Eaker was shot when he came out of a room on the second floor of the motel for a drug deal.

The shooter was said to have been in a light blue Toyota pickup truck. Witnesses said a person involved in the shooting drove away from the motel as did the victim in a separate vehicle.





The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Eaker was a suspect in a shooting on Cummings Highway on Jan. 2.