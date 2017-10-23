Janice Raper, 69, Killed In Accident On Lee Highway

Monday, October 23, 2017

Janice Raper, 69, was killed Sunday evening in a car accident on Lee Highway.

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:54 p.m. to a traffic crash at 6800 Lee Highway.

A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ms. Raper was traveling northbound, attempting to make a left turn onto Hickory Valley Road.



A Dodge Challenger, driven by Charise Nash, 26, was traveling southbound on Lee Highway, approaching same intersection. The two vehicles collided.



Ms. Raper was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.



Ms. Nash and a juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.



North and south traffic signals were green allowing Ms. Nash the right of way.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.





