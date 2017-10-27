Friday, October 27, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

a. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow for

construction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject to

certain conditions.





(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of propertylocated adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as TaxMap Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acreswhich is currently in the City of Chattanooga. (Revised Alternative Version)VII. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution to approve the continuance of the Supplemental Fire ServicesAgreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department for protection of theOoltewah Annexation area within the City of Chattanooga, TN, subject to an annualincrease of five (5%) percent during each subsequent year of the contract and anyrenewals, for the initial term to extend for a period of three (3) years, for an amountnot to exceed $28,225.00 quarterly beginning July 1, 2016, for a total amount of$355,917.25.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Keith Martin, Michael Glenn, MatthewScott, Elizabeth Spaulding, Lebron Durham, Kenneth Fairchild, Austin Holland,Dallas Longwith, and Edward Robinson as special police officers (armed) for theHamilton County Parks and Recreation to do special duties as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions. (Deferred from 10/17/17)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Thomas Palmer to the RegionalPlanning Commission.POLICEd. A resolution approving a Change Order concerning Purchase Order No. 542785 withInternational Business Machines (IBM) to reflect the project change order submittedper IBM to complete integration of CopLink Node Upgrade Activities for the existingstatement of work for the RTIC Business Intelligence Solution, in the amount of$325,420.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportatione. A resolution authorizing Juan Bustamante, property owner, to use temporarily anunopened right-of-way located east of 414 Beck Avenue for the purpose ofconstruction access to the property to build a parking area, as shown on the mapsattached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.(District 2)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a Partnership Agreement with Exchange at Cameron Harbor, Project No.T-17-002-807, located at 804 Riverfront Parkway and to accept a contribution of$22,767.57 towards the cost of nine (9) pedestrian light poles, luminaires, conduits,and installation. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a Partnership Agreement with Triad Corporation Electrical Contractors forthe Miller Park District, Phase 1, Project No. T-17-002-809, located at East M.L.King Boulevard and to accept a contribution of $36,467.03 towards the cost of eleven(11) pedestrian light poles and luminaires and for the installation of twenty (20)pedestrian light poles. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a. Jennifer L. Coradini d/b/a Vintage Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance(District 1)b. Nana826 LLC d/b/a Harrison Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance(District 6)X. Committee Reports.XI. Agenda Session for Tuesday, November 7, 2017.a. PUBLIC HEARING - Storm Water Ordinance(5 minutes per person/total 60 minutes max.)XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of propertylocated adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as TaxMap Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acreswhich is currently in the City of Chattanooga. (Revised Alternative Version)6. Ordinances – First Reading :ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,Office of the Administrative Hearing Officer, Section 21-150, Creation by ordinance,contents of ordinance, interlocal agreements, existing municipal power or authority.FINANCEb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fireand Police Pension Fund and Limitations and Rollovers.POLICEc. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 5, Section 5-87,Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places; OpenContainers of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places.TRANSPORTATIONd. An ordinance granting a franchise to Crown Castle NG Central LLC, for the purposeof allowing it to construct, install and operate certain telecommunications wires andcabling within the public rights-of-way in order to provide telecommunicationsservices within the City; setting forth conditions accompanying the grant of thefranchise; providing for regulation and use of the system and the public rights-of-wayin conjunction with the City's right-of-way ordinance; and prescribing penalties forthe violations of the provisions herein.7. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Sharon Martin, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. W-17-002-201 to Tri-StateRoofing Contractors, Inc. of Chattanooga,TN, Replacement of Roofing System forMaintenance Building at MBWWTP, in the amount of $113,426.92, with acontingency amount of $11,300.00, for an amount not to exceed $124,726.92.(District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-17-002-201 to Raines Brothers,Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, Middle Street Office Renovation Project, in the amount of$183,160.00, with a contingency amount of $18,300.00, for an amount not to exceed$201,460.00. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 to CDM Smith forprofessional services related to Phase Two of Contract No. S-15-016, East LakeWater Quality Restoration, for an increased amount of $24,600.00, for designservices to include additional components for overall improvements of the park, withthe total revised contract amount not to exceed $373,000.00. (District 7)e. A resolution to rename the 700 to 799 block of University Street to the 700 to 799block of James R. Mapp Street, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-04.(District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute Loan Agreement No.CW6 2018-405, and all necessary documents, with the Tennessee Department ofEnvironment and Conservation for financing of capital construction projects requiredby the Consent Decree for the Interceptor Sewer System (ISS). (Consent Decree)g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29170 to include the renewable terms of thecontract with Material Matters, Inc. to be renewable for four (4) additional one (1)year terms upon mutual agreement, and in addition the contract shall be retroactive toJuly 1, 2017, to maintain competitive pricing, for a total amount of $44,925.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Agenda Session for Tuesday, November 14, 2017.12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.13. Adjournment.