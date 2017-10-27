Body Of Man Who Ran From Deputies Found In River

Friday, October 27, 2017

The body of Michael Shane Huffman, 28, of Dunlap, was found on Friday, in the Tennessee River near the area where he was last seen in Marion County, Tn.

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) participated in the recovery.

The body of Michael Shane Huffman will be sent to the Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for examination.



The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

