Man Shot On Olive Street On Sunday Afternoon

Monday, November 13, 2017
A man was shot on Olive Street on Sunday afternoon.
 
At 2:26 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Olive.
 
Officers responded to Roanoke Avenue and Ocoee Street where they located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded to treat the victim for non-life threatening injuries. The victim refused transport to a local hospital.
 
A crime scene was established after investigators were able to determine the sequence of events and the actual incident location.
 
Members of the violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incident.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


November 13, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 6-12

November 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 6-12

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 6-12: DANIEL         KALEY          HOPE W/F     23        OFFICER BARRETT RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILRE TO USE TURN SIGNAL, IMPROPER USE OF CENTRAL TURN LANE, IMPROPER PASSING ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON  707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO --- BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON  28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Fires Butch Jones; Hoke Is Interim Coach

Tennessee has fired football Butch Jones just shy of finishing his fifth season in what became a calamitous 2017 season in which the Vols have failed to win any of their six Southeastern Conference games. Athletic director John Currie confirmed Jones was “asked to step down" during a meeting Sunday morning. Jones was given the chance to coach the Vols’ final two regular ... (click for more)

Transcript Of Vols AD John Currie's Q And A After Firing Butch Jones

John Currie, the Tennessee athletic director, fired football coach Butch Jones in the aftermath of Saturday’s humiliating 50-17 loss at Missouri. A short time later, Currie named Brady Hoke, who has head coaching experience, as the Vols’ interim head coach. Hoke has previous head coaching experience at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan and will coach the Vols through ... (click for more)


