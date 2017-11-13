Man Shot On Olive Street On Sunday Afternoon

Monday, November 13, 2017

A man was shot on Olive Street on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:26 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Olive.

Officers responded to Roanoke Avenue and Ocoee Street where they located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to treat the victim for non-life threatening injuries. The victim refused transport to a local hospital.

A crime scene was established after investigators were able to determine the sequence of events and the actual incident location.

Members of the violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incident.