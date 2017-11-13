Birchwood Man Facing Charges After Fiancee Says He Chased Her With Hatchet; Kicked And Choked Her Animals

Monday, November 13, 2017

A Birchwood man is facing charges after his fiancee said he chased her with a hatchet and kicked and choked her animals.

Skyler Kiers, 29, of 12312 Dolly Pond Road, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and animal abuse.

In the incident on Saturday, the fiancee said, after a brief argument, that Kiers poured beer over her head and began calling her names.

She said when she told him to leave, he held her against her will. She said he would hold her hostage "and make me his whore."

She said he began to kick and choke the animals, then took a swing at her. She said he hit her in the arm and choked her. Deputies said she had red marks and minor bruising to the left side of her neck.

She said he then chased her with an orange and black hatchet, while yelling that he was going to kill her and her animals.

Kiers was taken into custody at a trailer on Dolly Pond Road.