County School Official Says Immediate Steps Were Taken After Reported Bullying Incident At Ooltewah High

Monday, November 13, 2017

A county school official said immediate action was taken after an alleged bullying incident at Ooltewah High.

A student said he was harassed by two other students.

Janelle Malone-Drake, community engagement specialist, said, "It was reported that a student was assaulted at Ooltewah High School on Thursday. The incident was reported to a teacher and the administration immediately investigated the allegation based on district policy and procedure. Multiple students were interviewed. The parent of the student that alleged harassment/assault was immediately contacted by the teacher and administration.

"There appear to have been no physical injuries, but all precautionary measures have been taken (bullying report, DCS, police, etc.) and appropriate consequences were issued immediately based on district policies.

"We are pleased that this student knew to immediately report this incident to the teacher and that the teacher and administration responded with urgency to address the situation. HCDE takes claims of assault very seriously and will continue to be vigilant about ensuring the learning environment is safe.

"Bullying/harassment will be addressed immediately and appropriate consequences will be issued based on the specific situation. HCDE will continue to train on the procedures for reporting bullying/harassment and encourages any student who experiences any type of harassment to immediately report it to a teacher, staff or administrator.”