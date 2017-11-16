Danny Cox Sent Back To Federal Prison

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A Chattanooga man who earlier had a 78-month stint in federal prison is headed back for another 188 months.

Danny Lamar Cox, 43, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Agents said they made multiple controlled drug buys from Cox in August and September of 2015.

His phone was wire-tapped, and agents recorded a number of drug conversations.

Agents were able to identify James M. Johnson as one of his sources of supply and Ricky Dews as one of his biggest crack cocaine customers.

It was estimated that from Sept. 10 to Oct. 13, 2015, Cox obtained 525 grams of cocaine from Johnson.

Between Sept. 9 and Oct. 7, 2015, he supplied Dews with 186 grams of crack.

Johnson earlier got a 10-year sentence, while Dews got 54 months.