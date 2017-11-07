 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 66.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
BALDWIN, CARRIE CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
BEAMON, DESMOND CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, DEMRTRIA JAHQINTA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 391704
BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM)
CASEY, DAVID EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
CASH, JUWANNA LINDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
COX, QUENTIN ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)

DAVIS, TONY LORENZA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DODD, LENA M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVANS, MICKY DION
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRIZZELL, ANGELA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DUI 2ND OFFENSE
GAJESKI, JOSPEH STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOFF, MATTHEW NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, AUSTIN CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GRAY, COREY ANTWONN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFITH, ANDREW JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAGGARD, ROBERT ERIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HARRIS, AARON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
  • DRUGS FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF METH)
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, JAMES H
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYES, JAMAAL MONDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
MAYS, CHARLES LAVAENDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)

MCCULLOUGH, JAMAINE LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
MORGAN, JOHN TONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISON, CATHY BYINGTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRISON, DANNY JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
MURPHY, ASHLEIGH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
ONEAL, IVAN L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/06/1957
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PATEL, RAMU
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/31/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIEDELL, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SAILORS, EMILY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DESTRUCTION OF AND TAMPERING WITH GOV'T. RECORDS
SCOTT, GARY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHROPSHIRE, TRAVIS JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DERICKA LAMARA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THRASHER, ALEXUS RENAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
TIPTON, MEGAN EYVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WHEELER, KAREN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



