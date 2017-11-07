Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
---
BALDWIN, CARRIE CHANDLER
203 EDGEWOOD DR. HENDERSONVILLE, 37075
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
BEAMON, DESMOND CORTEZ
2121 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, DEMRTRIA JAHQINTA
2131 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
---
BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE
1901 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 391704
---
BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM)
---
CANTRELL, ERICA NICOLE
3816 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
CASEY, DAVID EDWARD
420 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
CASH, JUWANNA LINDA
5003 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
CHRISTIAN, RICKY JOE
1200 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
COX, QUENTIN ALONZO
153 BURNT MILL ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
---
CROWDER, BRANDI NICHOLE
5516 MILLER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CROWE-PUGH, LISA ADELE
1302 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, TONY LORENZA
4030 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DODD, LENA M
4211 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EVANS, MICKY DION
3 SHERIDAN RD APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRIZZELL, ANGELA RENAE
4712 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
---
GAJESKI, JOSPEH STEVEN
6200 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOFF, MATTHEW NATHANIEL
1528 BURNS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAY, AUSTIN CODY
3530 NEW HOME LOOP DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GRAY, COREY ANTWONN
137 WHITTMORE STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GRIFFITH, ANDREW JEREMY
3906 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
---
HAGGARD, ROBERT ERIK
122 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HARRIS, AARON DEWAYNE
5113 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
4719 ROGER POAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
336 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
DRUGS FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
1717 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, JAMES H
735 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYES, JAMAAL MONDREW
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
MAYS, CHARLES LAVAENDER
3222 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
1620 RUGBY PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)
---
MCCULLOUGH, JAMAINE LEE
5803 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
MORGAN, JOHN TONY
2000 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORRISON, ASHLEY RENEE
1002 N HICKORY ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRISON, CATHY BYINGTON
601 HENSLEY CHAPEL RD SPARTA, 38683
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MORRISON, DANNY JOE
122 ROUGH LOG RD CRAIGSVILLE, 26205
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
MURPHY, ASHLEIGH ELIZABETH
1024 27TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
ONEAL, IVAN L
414 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PATEL, RAMU
3519 WILLOW OAK CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RIEDELL, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
706A W47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROGERS, AMBER MARIE
601 JAMES ST LOT 19 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
3606 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
4302 CRESTVIEW DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
---
ROSS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1110 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SAILORS, EMILY ELIZABETH
7616 COUC RIDGE DR. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DESTRUCTION OF AND TAMPERING WITH GOV'T. RECORDS
---
SCOTT, GARY
2413 MEAD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SHROPSHIRE, TRAVIS JULIUS
728 N HAIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, DERICKA LAMARA
434 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THRASHER, ALEXUS RENAY
38 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
TIPTON, MEGAN EYVON
1024 27TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WHEELER, KAREN LYNN
1801 HOLLISTER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN
710 SWANSON RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
Here are the mug shots:
