Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

5546 CLEMMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BAKER, JERMICHAEL LEVILLE

1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BARNES, TAMMY RENEE

1788 BURNTMILL ROAD FFLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

BARTHOLOMEW, JONATHON DAVID

9518 GLENN DOWNING DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ

5688 CROOKED CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---BUCHANAN, CHRISTINA DAWNAge at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BUCKNER, CASSON TYLER309 HILLCREST DR TULLAHOMA, 373884135Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---CHAMAN-CORTEZ, ANTONIO5229 HICKORY WOOD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---CHASTAIN, SHERRY DENISE137 SEQUOIA DRIVE #101 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---CORDELL, BRITNEY NICHOLE2735 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---CRAW, LATRAISE DERON813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GORDON COUNTY, GA))---CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG3004 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE9 OLD POWDER SPRINGS RD APT 9 MABLETON, 30126Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FOX, JACOB DYSON6111 VERONICA DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX)---FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH306 VALLEYVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURT---GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE810 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FORT OLGETHORPE, GA)---GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT6932 GLEN ERROL WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS405 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD1312 ELY ROAD APT 4 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATEDFALSE IMPRISONMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL901 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HIXON, DANIEL WARE5514 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER (FEDERAL)---HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT909 WEST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---IVEY, MARK EDWIN3615 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JAMES, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER10503 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, JILL LEA6414 BRIAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, LEBRON TYSON604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAMVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM---LAWERENCE, RYAN ELWOOD6914 IGOU FERRY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $100VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MATTHEWS, GRADY DEWAYNE4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK APT 104 CHATTANOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MORRIS, ED6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MUNSON, JAMES CHRISTOPHER SCOTT3235 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MYERS, JAMIE RAY10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEAL, HALEY GRACE142 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA)---OLIVER, JOSEPH GAVINATHENS,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PARKES, STEFANIE MARIANNE333 FAIR STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---POLAND, GARY WAYNE129 GIBSON HILL RD GEORGETOWN, 15403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAGLAND, THOMAS JR1312 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE2405 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---RODRIGUEZ, STEVEN N9724 MOUNTAIN LAKE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPARKS, ANGIE CELEST1111 HARDWICK STREET CLEVELAND, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPRINGS, YASMIN DEWAYNE4803 TAMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---SPURGEON, AUTUMN SUNSHINE107 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STEPHENS, ROBERT WEYMAN1509 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TARVER, EDWARD JAMES3816 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT(NON SUPPORT)---TRAMMELL, LARRY LORENZO712 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401---WALDEN, RYAN KEITH472 GOODWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BAKER, JERMICHAEL LEVILLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BARNES, TAMMY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA) BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BUCKNER, CASSON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL CHAMAN-CORTEZ, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHASTAIN, SHERRY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/16/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CORDELL, BRITNEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GORDON COUNTY, GA)) CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOX, JACOB DYSON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX) FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIXON, DANIEL WARE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

OTHER (FEDERAL) HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, JILL LEA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWERENCE, RYAN ELWOOD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $100

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY) LEWIS, CHRISTY LENETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/06/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MATTHEWS, GRADY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND MORRIS, ED

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MUNSON, JAMES CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEAL, HALEY GRACE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA) OLIVER, JOSEPH GAVIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR