License Plates Promoting Children's Hospital At Erlanger Now Available

Thursday, November 9, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced the first 1,000 pre-assigned specialty license plates promoting Children’s Hospital at Erlanger have arrived. General issue plates have not been shipped by the state but should arrive within the next few weeks.

Mr. Knowles said, “The plates are in inventory at the Bonny Oaks branch, the plates may also be pick-up at the courthouse by calling 423 209-6525 one day in advance."

If a vehicle receiving the new plate is due for renewal an air pollution emissions test is required prior to making application. When applying the current tag must be surrendered and additional costs due will be based on the remaining period left in the current registration not to exceed $29.

The annual State renewal costs after the first issuance is $65. Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will receive $35 of the annual cost.