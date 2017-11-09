 Thursday, November 9, 2017 55.6°F   overcast   Overcast

State Trooper Saves Motorist's Life After A Crash With A Deer

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Trooper Russell Bernard of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was dispatched on Oct. 25, to an injury crash involving a vehicle that struck a deer.  During the crash, the driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries that required immediate action by Trooper Bernard.

 

When Trooper Bernard arrived on the scene, he observed the driver of the crashed vehicle bleeding heavily from a large puncture wound on the left side of her neck.

  It was quickly determined that the deer came through the windshield of the driver’s vehicle after being struck by another vehicle.  As the deer crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, the deer antlers punctured the driver’s neck and also the driver’s seat.   

 

“I commend Trooper Bernard for taking swift action to save the life of the injured driver,” THP Colonel Tracy Trott said.  “Trooper Bernard was able to apply his cadet training and respond quickly using the proper technique and protocol.  I am proud of the work we do every day to save lives on our Tennessee roadways.”

 

Trooper Bernard took lifesaving action to control the bleeding by holding pressure on the wound until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. The driver was immediately transported by EMS to Tri-Star Horizon in Dickson and later flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.  The injuries sustained to the driver’s neck and artery required emergency surgery.



Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let’s Share Drawings

I have a good number of friends who are good architects and I, for one, love most of the projects that come off their drawing tables. I love stately and regal and classical but just as we all have different tastes, I have found that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. For instance, the new library building at UTC is gorgeous while the STEM center on the same campus is, ... (click for more)

Sports

Heights' Massengill First Chattanoogan To Sign With Lady Vols

Jazmine Massengill, a 6-foot-1 senior guard that helped the Hamilton Heights girls reach the Dick’s Sports Goods national championship last season, made basketball history Wednesday afternoon. Massengill became the first player from Chattanooga to sign with Tennessee’s Lady Vols. “I know this is a dream come true for Jazmine,” Lady Hawks coach Keisha Hunt said. “For ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Hosts Hawk Havoc On Nov. 17-18

Hamilton Heights will host the fourth annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18, in the intimate confines of the school’s 300-seat gymnasium on Hickory Valley Road. Head of School Duke Stone made the announcement on Wednesday. “ Previously, the event has been held at Chattanooga State Community College and at Tyner Middle School,” he said. “But this year it was decided to hold ... (click for more)


