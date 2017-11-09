 Thursday, November 9, 2017 57.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Firefighters Pull Woman From Burning Home On Rogers Road Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, November 9, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 4005 Rogers Road. As they responded from their respective stations, they were informed by 911 Communications that someone may still be inside the structure. 

Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks said a large amount of smoke and flames were visible on the backside of the house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. While some firefighters took hand-held hoselines to the back to begin extinguishing the fire, other firefighters made their way to the front door to begin their search for victims. "It didn't take long," officials said.

Firefighter Jake Case found a woman on the floor, right behind the front door. Firefighter Case pulled the woman out of the house and handed her off to other firefighters, who began administering aid, including CPR. The patient was then transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, continuing CPR on the way. No other injuries have been reported.

As additional firefighters arrived on the scene, the firefighters eventually got the blaze under control.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but the fire damage to the house was substantial, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga police also provided assistance on the scene.

- Photo2 by Bruce Garner


November 9, 2017

Fire Chief Phil Hyman Sworn In Thursday

Fire Chief Phil Hyman Sworn In Thursday

Fire Chief Phil Hyman was sworn in on Thursday.  Here are his remarks: "First of all I would like to thank Mayor Berke and his staff as well as the  members of the city council for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead the Chattanooga Fire Department. It is truly humbling to be selected to lead this department and I am honored. I am grateful that my command

22 Men Indicted In Brentwood Human Trafficking Operation

22 Men Indicted In Brentwood Human Trafficking Operation

An undercover human trafficking operation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brentwood Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 21 st  District Attorney General Kim Helper has resulted in mostly felony indictments for 22 men in a targeted effort to identify individuals attempting to purchase illicit sex from minors. "Yet

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke's Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight

Roy Exum: Let’s Share Drawings

Roy Exum: Let's Share Drawings

I have a good number of friends who are good architects and I, for one, love most of the projects that come off their drawing tables. I love stately and regal and classical but just as we all have different tastes, I have found that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. For instance, the new library building at UTC is gorgeous while the STEM center on the same campus is,

Sports

Covenant Rallies Past Birmingham Southern In NCAA 1st Round

Covenant Rallies Past Birmingham Southern In NCAA 1st Round

The remarkable, amazing, sensational season will continue for the Covenant volleyball team. The Lady Scots rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to defeat Birmingham Southern 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament  on Thursday  afternoon at the Woodruff PE Center on the campus of Emory University. Covenant will advance

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Tested By No. 10 Auburn War Eagles Saturday

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Tested By No. 10 Auburn War Eagles Saturday

This is uncharted territory for Georgia football and its players. The last time the Bulldogs were 9-0 was in 1982 when Herschel Walker was running over people and Georgia played in the Sugar Bowl. But those are just distant memories now. The Bulldog players weren't alive to experience the glory days of the 1980s and, quite frankly, it's been awhile since some of these


