Freeman Boosts His Own Campaign; Hakeem Outraised This Period By Kerns

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

In District 8, Anthony Byrd took in $4,600 in his political try. He has spent $2,335.



A report was not given for Tom Kunesh.

Incumbent Moses Freeman took in $20,910 to go with $45 on hand. He spent $5,243. He donated $1,000 to his campaign and loaned it another $4,000.

Council Chairman Freeman received $4,000 from the Home Builders Association, $1,500 from Defoor Brothers Development and $1,000 from John Curtis III.

He got $500 from Jon Kinsey, Ted and Kelly Alling of Birmingham, Ala., James Pratt Jr., Sue Anne Wells, John Foy and Heather Ott/Lee Davis.

In District 9, incumbent Yusuf Hakeem had $3,600 to go with $5,401 on hand. He spent $5,010.

Hakeem contributions included $1,500 from Ken Defoor and $500 from B.E. Patel and Joseph Chaudhari.

John Kerns had $9,012 in receipts, including a $2,000 loan from John and Sara Kerns. He spent $6,670.

His contributions included $1,000 from Carol Love and $500 from Paul Brock, David Brock, Charles Fisher and Jonathan Frost.

Pat Benson Jr. took in $975 and spent $475.

A report was not listed for Demetrus Coonrod.

In District 7, former City Councilman Manny Rico said he did not accept any donations and has not spent any.

Reports were not listed for incumbent Chris Anderson and Erskine Oglesby Jr.