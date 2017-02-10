Karin Alley, 25, Shot On East 41st Street Thursday Night

Friday, February 10, 2017

Karin Alley, 25, was shot Thursday night. At approximately 10:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. 41st Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical treatment and later transported the victim to a local hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening. Officers then secured the scene, and notified Violent Crimes and organized potential witnesses. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene to document and collect evidence. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads.