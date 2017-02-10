 Friday, February 10, 2017 61.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Assessor Of Property Marty Haynes Provides Reappraisal Update

Friday, February 10, 2017

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announced that the first reassessment notices for the State mandated reappraisal were mailed today. Property Assessor Haynes said there are over 145,000 residential notices that will be mailed to property owners in the next several weeks.

The schedule for mailing notices is as follows:

~ Feb. 10 – Brainerd, East Lake, East Ridge, Lookout Mountain, Lookout Valley, Ridgeside, St. Elmo and  downtown Chattanooga

~ Feb. 17 – all commercial properties in the County

~ Feb. 24 –Hixson (Chattanooga city limits), North Chattanooga, Red Bank, Middle Valley and Stuart Heights area

~ March 10 – Collegedale, East Brainerd, Concord, Apison & East Hamilton area

~ March 24 – Harrison, Hixson county, Lakesite, Sale Creek, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain and Walden

The State of Tennessee mandates a county-wide reappraisal (TCA 67-5-16010. Reappraisals allow the Property Assessor to adjust property values so every property is appraised at fair market value. Reappraisals eliminate the inequities created over time by changes in the real estate market and they insure fairness and equity for all property owners.

The Assessor of Property reappraises property in Hamilton County every four years. Mr. Haynes stated “the purpose of a reappraisal is not to increase revenue for Hamilton County and the municipalities located therein, but to update and equalize the value of all properties located in the County.  Tennessee State Law T.C.A. 67-5-1705 does not allow for an increase in revenue through reassessments, the law states exclusive of new construction and improvements during a reappraisal, each local governing body shall determine a property tax rate which will provide the same revenue as the previous year.

For more information regarding the 2017 Reappraisal visit the property assessor’s website at www.hamiltontn.gov/Assessor 


February 10, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “Bystander Project ” By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center) V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) PLANNING a. 2017-003 ... (click for more)

Corker Lauds Trump Meeting With Japanese Leader

Senator Bob Corker on Friday made the following statement about President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:   “There is tremendous opportunity to expand a relationship that is hugely beneficial for both countries, and I commend President Trump for recognizing that by welcoming Prime Minister Abe to the White House so early in his administration. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wheelon Is Still A Bum

In April of 2013 animal control officers, including the Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided a horse barn in Blount County and were both amazed and sickened by the way a well-known rogue trainer, Larry Joe Wheelon, had been abusing Tennessee Walking Horses. The pictures were horrible to view. One horse was in such pain it bolted inside ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Howard, McCallie's Clay Finalists For Top Prep Hoops Awards

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard and McCallie's Jr. Clay have been announced as finalists for TSSAA Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards, which will be presented on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on   March 7 at 7 p.m. CT. Howard, a junior, has been named to the All-District 5-3A team for four years, including as an eighth-grader ... (click for more)

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)


