Man, 23, Charged With Sexual Battery Of 15-Year-Old Girl At Bus Stop

Sunday, February 12, 2017

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school bus stop.

Police said the girl told her grandmother about the incident that she said happened on Wednesday at 500 N. Willow St.

The girl said Donta Devoe Williams tried to kiss him, then grabbed her buttocks when she walked away.

The grandmother went to the bus stop the next day and confronted Williams.

Police said Williams admitted to rubbing the girl's face and buttocks, as well as trying to kiss her.

He is charged with sexual battery.