Steven Mnuchin Confirmed As Secretary Of The Treasury

Monday, February 13, 2017

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Treasury.

Senator Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Mr. Mnuchin: “Steven Mnuchin has the experience to promote economic growth and job creation. I am looking forward to working with Mr. Mnuchin on ways to reform the tax code and address out-of-control entitlement spending that is driving the growth in the federal debt.

Senator David Perdue said, “We are well past the tipping point in this debt crisis and both political parties are to blame so I was glad to see President Trump nominate someone from outside of Washington to help fix our country’s financial problems. Steve Mnuchin has a deep understanding of economic policies both on the financial markets and what they mean for Main Street American business. Steve Mnuchin’s input will be extremely valuable as we work to tackle this debt crisis and fix our outdated tax code, and I look forward to working with him on these critical issues.”