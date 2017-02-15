Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, DAQUARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, BRYSON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DENNIS, PATRICK QUINCE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNN, MELISSA SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
|
|FIELDS, TORRIANO HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIOIOSO, NICHOLAS STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAMILTON, JOSEPH KOBE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM DADE COUNTY, GEORGIA
|
|HIGGINBOTHAM, JALISA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|HINDS, THOMAS MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/30/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HIXON, DANIEL WARE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILGORE, CHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONGMIRE, GARY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCLAIN, APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|NELMS, HANNAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
|
|NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PURCELL, HAYDEN NATHANIAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RABASCA, JESSICA RACHEL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
|
|SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIVAK, WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SMITH, CHARITY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|STEWART, TERRY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THURMAN, JOSHUA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, TREVIN DEON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
- VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI
|
|WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|