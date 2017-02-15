Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN

4411 PAULA LANE RED BANK, 37351

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BLACKWELL, JOCELIN ANNETTE

8305 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

3733 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, DAQUARRIUS

917 W 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, MARSHALL LAMAR

152 GOODSON AVE APT A RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

BURNETTE, BRYSON PATRICK

2220 ROLLING BROOK DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CASH, RICHARD LEE

131 SEQUOYA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL

1908 E.

28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE800 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---DEEMS, STEPHEN PAUL6840 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT UNDER $500AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---DENNIS, PATRICK QUINCE7321 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOWNS, DIANA MARIE8127 RAT ROD LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DUNN, MELISSA SUZANNE910 COUNTY RD 370 NIOTA, 37826Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainCARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY---ELEDGE, ELIZABETH MICHELLE1502 B SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM26 MABRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FIELDS, TORRIANO HAKEEM4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARCIA-GUZMAN, GISELL4009 WILSONIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GIOIOSO, NICHOLAS STEPHAN2001 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HAMILTON, JOSEPH KOBE111 GLENVIEW DR. TRENTON, 37752Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM DADE COUNTY, GEORGIA---HIGGINBOTHAM, JALISA2105 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULT---HINDS, THOMAS MARTIN1311 CHESTNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HIXON, DANIEL WARE5514 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HOBBS, JESSE S1904 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)---HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL2118 CRESCENT CLUB HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD2101 FAUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY1935 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE1908 CAROL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KILGORE, CHAD612 WARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LONGMIRE, GARY WAYNE328 PAINT ROCK VALLEY ROAD PHILADELPHIA, 37846Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCLAIN, APRIL LYNN7121 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO4115 SWEET STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NELMS, HANNAH283 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE #225 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---NORMAN, CLINTON SAMMUEL818 UNIVERSITY STREET APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS122 LEYLAND DR CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON6007 PAARSON POND DR OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE2111 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PURCELL, HAYDEN NATHANIAL11169 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RABASCA, JESSICA RACHEL DEAN5504 BEULAH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROUSE, THOMAS HENRYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE8809 LAKE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO---SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARDHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIVAK, WESLEY6400 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, CHARITY MICHELLE592 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL722 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN707 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---STEWART, TERRY LAVON950 PINEVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THURMAN, JOSHUA RICHARD121 VILLAGE LANE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TWEEDELL, WILLIAM A1669 PEEKSVILLE ROAD LOCUST GROVE, 30248Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OVER 100,000---WEBB, TREVIN DEON1207 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI---WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR2210 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN560 INMAN ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)FAILURE TO APPEAR

