Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 48.7°F   rain   Light Rain

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 
4411 PAULA LANE RED BANK, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BLACKWELL, JOCELIN ANNETTE 
8305 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN 
3733 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, DAQUARRIUS 
917 W 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, MARSHALL LAMAR 
152 GOODSON AVE APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
BURNETTE, BRYSON PATRICK 
2220 ROLLING BROOK DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS 
3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CASH, RICHARD LEE 
131 SEQUOYA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL 
1908 E.

28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
800 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DEEMS, STEPHEN PAUL 
6840 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER $500
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DENNIS, PATRICK QUINCE 
7321 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOWNS, DIANA MARIE 
8127 RAT ROD LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNN, MELISSA SUZANNE 
910 COUNTY RD 370 NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
---
ELEDGE, ELIZABETH MICHELLE 
1502 B SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM 
26 MABRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FIELDS, TORRIANO HAKEEM 
4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARCIA-GUZMAN, GISELL 
4009 WILSONIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GIOIOSO, NICHOLAS STEPHAN 
2001 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HAMILTON, JOSEPH KOBE 
111 GLENVIEW DR. TRENTON, 37752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM DADE COUNTY, GEORGIA
---
HIGGINBOTHAM, JALISA 
2105 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HINDS, THOMAS MARTIN 
1311 CHESTNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HIXON, DANIEL WARE 
5514 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HOBBS, JESSE S 
1904 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL 
2118 CRESCENT CLUB HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD 
2101 FAUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY 
1935 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE 
1908 CAROL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KILGORE, CHAD 
612 WARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI 
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LONGMIRE, GARY WAYNE 
328 PAINT ROCK VALLEY ROAD PHILADELPHIA, 37846 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCLAIN, APRIL LYNN 
7121 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO 
4115 SWEET STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NELMS, HANNAH 
283 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE #225 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NORMAN, CLINTON SAMMUEL 
818 UNIVERSITY STREET APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS 
122 LEYLAND DR CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON 
6007 PAARSON POND DR OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PENNEY, MICHAEL BRUCE 
2111 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB 
5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PURCELL, HAYDEN NATHANIAL 
11169 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RABASCA, JESSICA RACHEL DEAN 
5504 BEULAH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE 
8809 LAKE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
---
SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVAK, WESLEY 
6400 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SMITH, CHARITY MICHELLE 
592 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
722 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN 
707 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
STEWART, TERRY LAVON 
950 PINEVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THURMAN, JOSHUA RICHARD 
121 VILLAGE LANE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TWEEDELL, WILLIAM A 
1669 PEEKSVILLE ROAD LOCUST GROVE, 30248 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OVER 100,000
---
WEBB, TREVIN DEON 
1207 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI
---
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
2210 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN 
560 INMAN ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, DAQUARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURNETTE, BRYSON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DENNIS, PATRICK QUINCE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, MELISSA SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
FIELDS, TORRIANO HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIOIOSO, NICHOLAS STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAMILTON, JOSEPH KOBE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM DADE COUNTY, GEORGIA
HIGGINBOTHAM, JALISA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
HINDS, THOMAS MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/30/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HIXON, DANIEL WARE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILGORE, CHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONGMIRE, GARY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLAIN, APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NELMS, HANNAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
NORWOOD, GERALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PURCELL, HAYDEN NATHANIAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RABASCA, JESSICA RACHEL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIVAK, WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, CHARITY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
STEWART, TERRY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THURMAN, JOSHUA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WEBB, TREVIN DEON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR




February 15, 2017

