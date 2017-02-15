Couple Living In Apartment With No Water, Electricity Charged With Child Neglect

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A couple have been charged with child neglect after two small children were found inside a home in East Chattanooga with no running water or electricity.

Arrested were Dominique Cortez Burney, 24, and Samantha Elbonie Caslin-Key, 26.

The arrests were made on Tuesday after officers inspected a residence at 2011 Milne St.

The residence had no appliances and holes in the wall and ceiling.

Electricity was being supplied by running an extension cord through a large hole in the ceiling to an adjacent apartment.

The couple said they had been living there since December.

The children were placed in protective custody.

Ms. Caslin-Key is also facing charges of aggravated burglary, vandalism and domestic assault.

