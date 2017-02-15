 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 54.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


THP Interdiction Plus Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Discovers Identity Theft Ring

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Trooper Donnie Clark of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Interdiction Plus Chattanooga District stopped a vehicle on I-24 in Coffee County for a traffic violation on Jan. 31.

During the traffic stop, Trooper Clark detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Trooper Clark performed a probable cause search of the vehicle which revealed marijuana debris, and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console.  During the search, Trooper Cory Stewart of the THP Chattanooga District assisted Trooper Clark.  As the two troopers searched the vehicle, they located 18 counterfeit credit cards along with several fake IDs. 

A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check was performed showing the vehicle was a stolen rental. The vehicle was rented by using a fraudulent credit card.  The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office:

-          Demetrius Lamons, 22, of Marita, Ga.

-          Rani Andrews, 18, of Douglasville, Ga.

-          Catina Galbreath, 19, of Lithia Springs, Ga

During the booking process, one of the female suspects revealed 32 additional credit cards that were concealed on her person bringing the total number of fraudulent credit cards recovered to 50.  Each of the recovered credit cards was activated for use. The amount of stolen credit totaled $800,000.

Lamons was charged with driving on a revoked driver license and possession of a stolen vehicle. Ms. Andrews and Ms. Galbreath were each charged with theft of a vehicle, identity theft trafficking, criminal simulation and fraud.

THP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Trooper Tim Garner and Sergeant Scott Dickson responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation as well.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.


February 15, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

February 15, 2017

Crockett Says De-Annexation Bill Would Threaten City's Ability To Survive And Thrive

February 15, 2017

THP Interdiction Plus Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Discovers Identity Theft Ring


Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CARTER, SABRINA B 29 F 0 1 GS 1631892 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE) CARTER, ... (click for more)

Mayjoral candidate David Crockett said at a press conference on Wednesday that a proposed de-annexation bill in the legislature would threaten Chattanooga's ability to survive and thrive. ... (click for more)

Trooper Donnie Clark of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Interdiction Plus Chattanooga District stopped a vehicle on I-24 in Coffee County for a traffic violation on  Jan. 31 . During ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CARTER, SABRINA B 29 F 0 1 GS 1631892 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE) CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA B 28 F 0 1 GS 1631898 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE) KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE B 34 M 0 1 GS 1632046 POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE aka VINCE ... (click for more)

Crockett Says De-Annexation Bill Would Threaten City's Ability To Survive And Thrive

Mayjoral candidate David Crockett said at a press conference on Wednesday that a proposed de-annexation bill in the legislature would threaten Chattanooga's ability to survive and thrive. He said, "I am David Crockett, former three-term Councilman and chairman of the City Council and a candidate for the mayor of Chattanooga. "I entered this race more as an intervention than ... (click for more)

Opinion

Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Families Torn Apart - And Response

I've watched footage of immigrants, some who came to the U.S. as children and have lived here for decades, being separated from their children. For many, America is the only country they've ever known. Don't believe all the hype that only those being deported are felons. For some their only crime is being in America without the proper paperwork.   Watching those individuals ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bill O’Reilly’s Wisdom

I’m a big fan of Bill O’Reilly, the heralded commentator on Fox News. I know he’s not perfect and can accept that because I’m further away from perfect than he is. But on his “Talking Points” program just out, he made a dazzling, well-substantiated point that none of us can easily dispute. It was about the dishonesty that Mr. O’Reilly and so many others like me see happening every ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Notre Dame Girls Both Advance In 7-AA Hoops

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The news was all good for Chattanooga girls teams playing at the District 7-AA basketball tournament here at Sequatchie County High School Tuesday night. The two games were similar as the Chattanooga Christian girls had an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter that produced a shocking 48-47 victory over Grundy County in the opener.  The Sequatchie County ... (click for more)

No. 1 Seed Cleveland On Long Layoff Prior To District 5-3A Tourney

Back in June, Cleveland basketball coach Jason McCowan would have been hard-pressed to think his Blue Raiders would be 22-3, District 5-3A regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that starts Wednesday at Soddy-Daisy High School. “We weren’t very good when we started,” McCowan said during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Arena. “But, for me as a ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors