THP Interdiction Plus Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Discovers Identity Theft Ring

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Trooper Donnie Clark of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Interdiction Plus Chattanooga District stopped a vehicle on I-24 in Coffee County for a traffic violation on Jan. 31.

During the traffic stop, Trooper Clark detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Trooper Clark performed a probable cause search of the vehicle which revealed marijuana debris, and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console. During the search, Trooper Cory Stewart of the THP Chattanooga District assisted Trooper Clark. As the two troopers searched the vehicle, they located 18 counterfeit credit cards along with several fake IDs.

A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check was performed showing the vehicle was a stolen rental. The vehicle was rented by using a fraudulent credit card. The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office:

- Demetrius Lamons, 22, of Marita, Ga.

- Rani Andrews, 18, of Douglasville, Ga.

- Catina Galbreath, 19, of Lithia Springs, Ga

During the booking process, one of the female suspects revealed 32 additional credit cards that were concealed on her person bringing the total number of fraudulent credit cards recovered to 50. Each of the recovered credit cards was activated for use. The amount of stolen credit totaled $800,000.



Lamons was charged with driving on a revoked driver license and possession of a stolen vehicle. Ms. Andrews and Ms. Galbreath were each charged with theft of a vehicle, identity theft trafficking, criminal simulation and fraud.

THP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Trooper Tim Garner and Sergeant Scott Dickson responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation as well.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.