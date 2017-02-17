Friday, February 17, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential

Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located

at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1

Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain

conditions.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 OfficeZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)c. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)d. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)f. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. MR-2017-019 Byron Defoor/Lifestyle Way Property Investment (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2334 and 2336 ElamLane, as detailed on the attached map. (Recommended for approval by PublicWorks) (District 4)Transportationi. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5 th Street, the 500 block of HoskinsStreet, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and1300 blocks of East 5 th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sportscomplex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toRT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (StaffVersion) (Recommended for denial by Planning) (Tabled from 2/14/2017)2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toRT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (AlternateVersion)2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toRT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 thStreet, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/2017)2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 thStreet, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to award HOME program funds for the purpose of creatingaffordable housing units, for a total amount not to exceed $635,000.00, to thereferenced companies and individual.b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Flats at Fifty-Eight Project, todelegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, andto authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieuof Ad Valorem Taxes.GENERAL SERVICESc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Usage Agreement with theUniversity of Tennessee, on behalf of its Chattanooga Campus, for a term endingNovember 4, 2017, for the use of the athletic fields, on a portion of 4501 N. AccessRoad, further identified as Tax Parcel No. 110P-B-001. (District 3)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew with Invista S.A.R.L., for a term ending November 4, 2017, for the use of theathletic fields, on a portion of 4501 N. Access Road, further identified as Tax MapNo. 110P-B-001. (District 3)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed, in substantially theform attached, for the property located on Ohls Avenue identified as Tax Parcel No.155N-D-008, for conveyance of the property to Chattanooga Housing Authority forthe purpose of the waiver and release of reversion set forth in the Warranty Deedrecorded in Book 7099, Page 957, in the Register’s Office of Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Bryan Malone, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions.g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jesse Potts, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the City’s Water Quality Department, to do special duty as prescribedherein, subject to certain conditions.PLANNINGh. Signal Mountain, LLC/Hixson Pike Corporation d/b/a Harry’s Wine & Spirits(Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit fora liquor store located at 705 Signal Mountain Road, Suite 705. (District 1)(Revised)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksi. A resolution to rename the unnamed right-of-way from 1100 to 1115 block ofBlackbird Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-02. (District 2)j. A resolution to rename the opened and unopened 3900 to 4099 block of McDowellStreet to Veterans Way, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-01. (District 9)Transportation

k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into an agreement with Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative to

Contract No. T-14-021-101 for professional services associated with the Riverwalk

IV Extension, in the amount of $215,800.00, with a contingency amount of

$32,370.00, for a total amount of $248,170.00. (District 7)



l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into a Partnership Agreement with The Gold Building – A DeFoor Brothers

Development, Project No. T-17-002-801, for the Westin Chattanooga located at 801

Pine Street and to accept a contribution towards the cost of eleven (11) pedestrian

light poles, conduits, and installation, in the amount of $27,827.03. (District 7)



VIII. Departmental Reports :



a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.



IX. Purchases.



X. Other Business.



XI. Committee Reports.



XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 28, 2017.



XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



XIV. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



3. Minute Approval.



4 Special Presentation.

“Social Month Work 2017 Proclamation”

By Councilwoman Carol Berz and Dr. Valerie Radu



5. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1

Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part

II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716

Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to

RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff

Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning) (Tabled from 2/14/2017)

2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1

Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part

II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716

Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to

RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate

Version)

2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1

Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part

II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716

Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to

RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1

Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,

Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th

Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1

Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for

approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/2017)

2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1

Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,

Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th

Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1

Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)



6. Ordinances – First Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)

(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 1/24/17)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



b. MR-2017-020 McCallie Commons, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning a portion of the unopened alley off of the 600 block of O’Neal Street to

allow for construction of a student housing development, as detailed on the attached

map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by

Transportation) (District 8)



c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Section 24-507,

relative to restricted on-street parking areas. (Deferred from 2/14/2017)



d. An ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 10098 closing and abandoning Vine

Street located between the Southeastern line of Douglas Street and the Northwestern

line of Palmetto Street between McCallie Avenue and East 5th Street for the

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.



7. Resolutions:



POLICE



a. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into

an agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance of

the Chattanooga PD Mobile (TCR#37) for the period of February 1, 2017 through

January 31, 2018, for an amount not to exceed $77,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) to Smith

Contractors, Inc. of Lawrenceburg, KY, relative to Contract No. W-11-007-202,

Moccasin Bend WWTP Effluent Disinfection System upgrade, a Consent Decree

Project, for an increased amount of $52,983.86, to release the remaining contingency

of $347,016.14, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $8,043,733.86. (Consent

Decree) (District 1)



c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for CTI Engineering,

Inc. (with SCS Engineers as sub) relative to Contract No. C-13-001-101, professional

services for landfill deficiency recommendations and repairs, for an increased amount

of $204,500.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $578,500.00. (District

6)



d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of the use fee and damage deposit fee in the

amount of $1,000.00 for the Boy Scouts of America Pinewood Derby at the Walnut

Street Bridge for an event on March 11, 2017. (District 7)



e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 5 (Final) for HDR

Engineering, Inc. relative to Contract No. E-10-012-101, Ross’s Landing Park

Improvements and Repairs, Phase 3 additional work, for an increased amount of

$99,500.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $1,200,640.72. (District 7)



f. A resolution approval of Change Order No. 3 (Final) to Smith Contractors, Inc. of

Lawrenceburg, KY, relative to Contract No. E-10-012-201, 21 st Century Waterfront

Ross’s Landing Riverfront Park Improvements, for an increased amount of

$52,560.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $6,278,943.06. (District 7)



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional services relative

to Contract No. S-16-010, Water Quality Program Rate Study, for a total amount not

to exceed $364,694.00.



Transportation



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into a Partnership Agreement with DeFoor Brothers Development, LLC, Project

No. E-12-008, for the Gunbarrel Road Widening Project and to accept a contribution

of up to $50,000.00 towards the cost of additional road widening, for a total project

cost of $1,017,299.00. (District 4)



8. Departmental Reports :



a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 7, 2017.



13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



14. Adjournment.





