Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
c. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
d. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East
12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
f. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221
Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
h. MR-2017-019 Byron Defoor/Lifestyle Way Property Investment (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2334 and 2336 Elam
Lane, as detailed on the attached map. (Recommended for approval by Public
Works) (District 4)
Transportation
i. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?
Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300
block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5 th Street, the 500 block of Hoskins
Street, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and
1300 blocks of East 5 th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sports
complex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning) (Tabled from 2/14/2017)
2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate
Version)
2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/2017)
2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to award HOME program funds for the purpose of creating
affordable housing units, for a total amount not to exceed $635,000.00, to the
referenced companies and individual.
b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Flats at Fifty-Eight Project, to
delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and
to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu
of Ad Valorem Taxes.
GENERAL SERVICES
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Usage Agreement with the
University of Tennessee, on behalf of its Chattanooga Campus, for a term ending
November 4, 2017, for the use of the athletic fields, on a portion of 4501 N. Access
Road, further identified as Tax Parcel No. 110P-B-001. (District 3)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew with Invista S.A.R.L., for a term ending November 4, 2017, for the use of the
athletic fields, on a portion of 4501 N. Access Road, further identified as Tax Map
No. 110P-B-001. (District 3)
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed, in substantially the
form attached, for the property located on Ohls Avenue identified as Tax Parcel No.
155N-D-008, for conveyance of the property to Chattanooga Housing Authority for
the purpose of the waiver and release of reversion set forth in the Warranty Deed
recorded in Book 7099, Page 957, in the Register’s Office of Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)
HUMAN RESOURCES
f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Bryan Malone, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions.
g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jesse Potts, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the City’s Water Quality Department, to do special duty as prescribed
herein, subject to certain conditions.
PLANNING
h. Signal Mountain, LLC/Hixson Pike Corporation d/b/a Harry’s Wine & Spirits
(Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for
a liquor store located at 705 Signal Mountain Road, Suite 705. (District 1)
(Revised)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
i. A resolution to rename the unnamed right-of-way from 1100 to 1115 block of
Blackbird Lane, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-02. (District 2)
j. A resolution to rename the opened and unopened 3900 to 4099 block of McDowell
Street to Veterans Way, as referenced in Case Number 2017-PW-01. (District 9)
Transportation
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc. relative to
Contract No. T-14-021-101 for professional services associated with the Riverwalk
IV Extension, in the amount of $215,800.00, with a contingency amount of
$32,370.00, for a total amount of $248,170.00. (District 7)
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with The Gold Building – A DeFoor Brothers
Development, Project No. T-17-002-801, for the Westin Chattanooga located at 801
Pine Street and to accept a contribution towards the cost of eleven (11) pedestrian
light poles, conduits, and installation, in the amount of $27,827.03. (District 7)
VIII. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
“Social Month Work 2017 Proclamation”
By Councilwoman Carol Berz and Dr. Valerie Radu
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning) (Tabled from 2/14/2017)
2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate
Version)
2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 2/14/2017)
2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 1/24/17)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. MR-2017-020 McCallie Commons, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of the unopened alley off of the 600 block of O’Neal Street to
allow for construction of a student housing development, as detailed on the attached
map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Transportation) (District 8)
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Section 24-507,
relative to restricted on-street parking areas. (Deferred from 2/14/2017)
d. An ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 10098 closing and abandoning Vine
Street located between the Southeastern line of Douglas Street and the Northwestern
line of Palmetto Street between McCallie Avenue and East 5th Street for the
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
7. Resolutions:
POLICE
a. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
an agreement with Tritech Software Systems for annual support and maintenance of
the Chattanooga PD Mobile (TCR#37) for the period of February 1, 2017 through
January 31, 2018, for an amount not to exceed $77,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) to Smith
Contractors, Inc. of Lawrenceburg, KY, relative to Contract No. W-11-007-202,
Moccasin Bend WWTP Effluent Disinfection System upgrade, a Consent Decree
Project, for an increased amount of $52,983.86, to release the remaining contingency
of $347,016.14, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $8,043,733.86. (Consent
Decree) (District 1)
c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for CTI Engineering,
Inc. (with SCS Engineers as sub) relative to Contract No. C-13-001-101, professional
services for landfill deficiency recommendations and repairs, for an increased amount
of $204,500.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $578,500.00. (District
6)
d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of the use fee and damage deposit fee in the
amount of $1,000.00 for the Boy Scouts of America Pinewood Derby at the Walnut
Street Bridge for an event on March 11, 2017. (District 7)
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 5 (Final) for HDR
Engineering, Inc. relative to Contract No. E-10-012-101, Ross’s Landing Park
Improvements and Repairs, Phase 3 additional work, for an increased amount of
$99,500.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $1,200,640.72. (District 7)
f. A resolution approval of Change Order No. 3 (Final) to Smith Contractors, Inc. of
Lawrenceburg, KY, relative to Contract No. E-10-012-201, 21 st Century Waterfront
Ross’s Landing Riverfront Park Improvements, for an increased amount of
$52,560.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $6,278,943.06. (District 7)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional services relative
to Contract No. S-16-010, Water Quality Program Rate Study, for a total amount not
to exceed $364,694.00.
Transportation
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with DeFoor Brothers Development, LLC, Project
No. E-12-008, for the Gunbarrel Road Widening Project and to accept a contribution
of up to $50,000.00 towards the cost of additional road widening, for a total project
cost of $1,017,299.00. (District 4)
8. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.