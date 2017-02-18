2 People Shot After Domestic Dispute In Brainerd

 Saturday, February 18, 2017 51.6°F   rain   Rain

Two people were shot during a domestic dispute in Brainerd late Friday night.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 11:17 p.m. to the 4700 block of Rogers Road on a shooting. The following are the preliminary facts of that investigation.
 
Officers were able to locate two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
 
Hamilton County EMS took both victims to a local hospital.
 
Investigators determined that a domestic disorder escalated and 45-year-old Corey Moon shot both victims.
 
Moon left the scene before police arrived.
 
Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incident and following all actionable leads.
 
Moon is charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Victims were Cortez Moon, 23, and Terri Dossett, 45.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


