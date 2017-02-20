 Monday, February 20, 2017 59.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Man, Child Killed In Crash On Highway 136 In Walker County; 2nd Child Who Was Seriously Injured Dies On Monday

Monday, February 20, 2017

A man and an unrestrained five-year-old child were killed when a vehicle went out of control on Highway 136 in Walker County on Saturday. A 10-year-old in the car was seriously injured, and later died on Monday.

The driver was thrown from the van and was dead at the scene.

The five-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and also died at the wreck site at Ponder Creek Road.

The Georgia State Patrol said the van was going west on Highway 136 when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The five-year-old child was not wearing a seat belt and was not in a booster seat.

The older child was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was the fiance of the mother of the two children.


February 20, 2017

County Property Taxes Are Due Feb. 28; Trustee's Office Announces Extended Hours

February 20, 2017

Attorneys Drop Off Dyer, Brennan Case, Leaving Them To Represent Themselves In Federal Court On Investor Scam Case

February 20, 2017

City Police Officer Campbell Terminated After Disciplinary Hearing


County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay their 2016 property taxes without interest and penalty.  The regular office hours are Monday ... (click for more)

Attorneys for two Chattanooga men who were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding a large number of investors have dropped off their case, saying they have only been ... (click for more)

Officer David Campbell has been terminated from the Chattanooga Police Department after a disciplinary hearing. He had been hired as a city officer on Sept. 10, 2010. The hearing was ... (click for more)


Breaking News

County Property Taxes Are Due Feb. 28; Trustee's Office Announces Extended Hours

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay their 2016 property taxes without interest and penalty.  The regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. As an added convenience for the taxpayer, the courthouse office and the Preservation Drive office will be open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., ... (click for more)

Attorneys Drop Off Dyer, Brennan Case, Leaving Them To Represent Themselves In Federal Court On Investor Scam Case

Attorneys for two Chattanooga men who were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding a large number of investors have dropped off their case, saying they have only been paid a limited amount and the pair say they have no more funds. Magistrate Judge Susan Lee approved the requests by attorney Jerry Summers of Chattanooga and attorney Frank Lightmas of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Illegals Cost Us Billions

We learned over the weekend that John Kelly, our new Secretary of Homeland Security, has just prepared two strongly-worded memos that could greatly enhance federal authorities to detain and/or deport illegal immigrants both inside the United States and those caught at our borders. All rational United States citizens know we have a horrible problem with illegals – in 2010 the annual ... (click for more)

Sports

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

(Story will be updated) East Hamilton was in trouble against Bradley Central at halftime. Then the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes landed a sledgehammer blow in the third period and routed the Lady Hurricanes 81-40 to capture their seventh straight District 5-3A tournament championship Monday night at Soddy-Daisy High School. Bradley Central (29-0) outscored East ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Wins Fourth Straight D-II Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Father Ryan wrestling team can now honestly boast “four-peat” when anyone asked about the most recent Division II state wrestling tournament. The Purple Irish won the state duals two weeks ago and they added another traditional title here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center Saturday night. Saturday’s victory is the 21 st overall for ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors