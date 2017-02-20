Man, Child Killed In Crash On Highway 136 In Walker County; 2nd Child Who Was Seriously Injured Dies On Monday

Monday, February 20, 2017

A man and an unrestrained five-year-old child were killed when a vehicle went out of control on Highway 136 in Walker County on Saturday. A 10-year-old in the car was seriously injured, and later died on Monday.

The driver was thrown from the van and was dead at the scene.

The five-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and also died at the wreck site at Ponder Creek Road.

The Georgia State Patrol said the van was going west on Highway 136 when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The five-year-old child was not wearing a seat belt and was not in a booster seat.

The older child was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was the fiance of the mother of the two children.