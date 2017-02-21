2 More Youths Charged After Dozens Of Pieces Of Stolen Mail Found At Signal Mountain Home

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Two more youths have been arrested after dozens of pieces of stolen mail were found at a home on Signal Mountain on the day after Christmas.

The latest to be charged with theft under $1,000 are DeFranco Eugene Petty, 18, and Tazmon Robinson, 18, both of 2425 Ashmore Ave., Apt. 1, in Red Bank.

Daphne Kirksey said the items were in her basement at 1109 Applewood Circle on Signal Mountain.

Her son, John Kirksey, 18, was among those charged five counts of theft of property. He was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Ms. Kirksey said she observed her son, Casey Brock and two black males she did not know going through the mail.

She said she told the youths to leave her house, and they were gone when police arrived.

Police said they determined that those involved included John Kirksey, Brock, a 17-year-old juvenile, Petty and Robinson.

Police said all five have admitted to being part of the thefts from several Signal Mountain subdivisions.

Police said each returned any stolen item that was in their possession.

the only item that was not returned was an IPhone, which had been destroyed by the suspects.