Tim Boyd Apologizes For Text Message To Joe Smith

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

County Commissioner Tim Boyd on Wednesday apologized for a text message to County School Board member Joe Smith in which he demanded that he set a new school for CSLA as his top priority.

Instead, Mr. Smith and a majority of the board put a new $35 million Harrison Elementary ahead of the $64 million plan to make CSLA a K-12 school with completely new facilities.

Commissioner Boyd said, "To say the least it was immature on my part."

He said he got caught up in the fact that he has been advocating for a new school for CSLA for six years.

He said of Mr. Smith, "He's a great guy" who has made innumerable contributions to the community.