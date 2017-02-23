Gore Charged In Case Where Walden Man Said He Was Confronted In His Back Yard By Man With A Gun

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Authorities have charged an East Ridge man in a case in which a Walden man said he was confronted in his back yard by a masked man with a gun.

In the incident on Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Brow Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arriving, deputies were told that the reporting victim was in his back yard when he was confronted by a white male dressed in dark clothing wearing a mask over his face. The victim advised that the unknown person came to within a few feet of him and pointed a pistol at him.

The victim immediately fled back into his residence and locked his door.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of East Ridge Police Department detectives, developed suspect information that led to the arrest of Kile Alexander Gore, 26.

Gore was transported to the Hamilton County Jail charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery and burglary.