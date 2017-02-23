 Thursday, February 23, 2017 64.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Gore Charged In Case Where Walden Man Said He Was Confronted In His Back Yard By Man With A Gun

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Kile Alexander Gore
Kile Alexander Gore

Authorities have charged an East Ridge man in a case in which a Walden man said he was confronted in his back yard by a masked man with a gun.

In the incident on Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Brow Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault.  

 

Upon arriving, deputies were told that the reporting victim was in his back yard when he was confronted by a white male dressed in dark clothing wearing a mask over his face.

   The victim advised that the unknown person came to within a few feet of him and pointed a pistol at him.  

 

The victim immediately fled back into his residence and locked his door.

 

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of East Ridge Police Department detectives, developed suspect information that led to the arrest of Kile Alexander Gore, 26.

 

Gore was transported to the Hamilton County Jail charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery and burglary.  


Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ed Chief ‘Embarrassed’

At the start of the school year in September, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Candice McQueen held an “educational summit” with state legislators from embattled Hamilton County. The entire “summit” took a prescribed 90 minutes and was such a dog-and-pony show her strongest statement was, "Create your plan around the right vision, have some metrics and align to the right ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


