Friday, February 24, 2017

The athletic director at Girls Preparatory School has resigned after being caught in a prostitute sting in Dalton, Ga.

GPS officials said, "As of this afternoon, Stacey Hill has resigned from his position as GPS athletic director.

"An interim athletic director will be announced early next week. This is a legal matter between Mr. Hill and the Dalton, Ga., authorities, and it would not be appropriate for GPS to comment further."