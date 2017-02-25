Police Blotter: Man Finds Possible Rival's Hat While Delivering Gifts To Girlfriend; Man In Underwear Fussing With Neighbors

Saturday, February 25, 2017

A man said he came by a house on Alabama Avenue in St. Elmo to give his daughter and his girlfriend gifts. While there he found a hat belonging to his cousin and he now believes that they are cheating on him.

The girlfriend said that this was not true and did not want him there anymore because of his behavior. He agreed to leave and left walking.

* * *

A Brainerd woman showed police that someone had thrown a rock through her living room window. Based on the damage to the window, it appeared someone had thrown it from a nearby street. Police found a rock approximately the size of a baseball in the middle of the living room, surrounded by glass.

A few days later police were called to the same address. The same woman was visibly distraught and told police that she heard glass breaking from one of her windows in the back of her house. Police found that the back bedroom window facing another street had been shattered, though the interior pane was still intact.

This is the third time this has happened in the span of one month, she said. Police placed this residence on the watch list due to the repeated targeting of the house. The woman said she has no idea who it is that is doing this or why.

* * *

An officer responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts on Brainerd Road in response to a report of a shoplifter. The store manager informed police that an unidentified suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a piece of merchandise to return, and exited the store with what appeared to be the same item.

Upon inspection, the store manager found that the suspect had brought in an empty box and left the store with an unopened box. The item stolen was am ACDelco 3-ton 21" Lt. Truck Jack with a value of $152.94. No identifying marks or information was available for the suspect, who was described as an average-build white male in his late 30s with gray hair.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager of the Hamill Road Mapco on a reported theft. The manager said a black male in his 40's came in and stole a carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $56.50.

Video showed the man ask for three cartons to be bagged and begins to pay for them. He then distracts the cashier and, as she turns around, he removes one of the cartons and conceals it. He then states he cannot pay for them and leaves. The subject then gets in a tan or gold sedan (possibly Chrysler 300).



* * *

At the Walmart on Greenway View Drive, an officer spoke with a woman who said that when leaving the grocery section she left her purse in the grocery cart. She described it as a green cloth purse with a should strap and valued it at $40.

She said the purse contained her passport, her car keys, her office keys and mail with her name and address on it. She said she already had a call in for a locksmith to come out to change the locks on her house. She said she will most likely have to go to a car dealer to get the locks changed on her car. She also said the keys to her work were in her purse as well.

* * *

A woman who lives in an apartment on Market Street said that FBI agent "John Smith" has been texting her on Facebook and now on her cell phone claiming that a Chattanooga agent is going to come arrest her if she does not pay $700.

She said that she has not made any effort to block the phone number . She said she knows that this is a scam and wanted a report to be made. She stated that she had not sent him any money at all.

* * *

An employee at Saks Wing Shak on Brainerd Road said she received a phone order from a very rude customer. She said she declined service to the customer due to the disrespectful and rude behavior of her over the phone.



Approximately 10 minutes after she received the phone call, the customer, Antonia Edwards, showed up at Saks Wing Shak and announced that she was the person from the phone call. Ms. Edwards then through a cupful of ice through the drive-thru window.

The employee did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but requested that the incident be documented in case Ms. Edwards returns.

* **

Police responded to the Publix Supermarket at 400 N. Market St on a shoplifter call. An asset prevention associate said he watched a shorter young white woman grab two New York Strips and place them in her purse. She then proceeded out the front door without purchasing the items. The items totaled $40.

The asset prevention associate said he went outside and attempted to grab the items from her. The suspect pulled away from him and ran west from the parking lot. Police searched the area around where the suspect fled but found no evidence of her. Publix will prosecute if a suspect is found.

* * *

A loss prevention specialist at Kohl's on Gunbarrel Road said Julie Foster selected merchandise and passed all points of sale without paying. Total amount taken was $290.50.

She was issued a citation in lieu of arrest for theft under $1,000.

* * *

At the Walmart on Highway 153, an employee said he observed Chad Arledge and Aundrea Baldwin select costume jewelry from the display case and hide the merchandise worth $44.23 on their person. The suspects then tried to leave the store without paying for the items.

An officer ran both for wants and warrants and found none. The pair was each given a citation in lieu of arrest for theft under $500 and released.

* * *

At a house on Bachman Street, Aurelya Taylor said her neighbor, Lonnie Stallings, was outside in his underwear making threats towards her.

Police said this "is an ongoing issue between Mr. Stallings and his many neighbors."

The officer said, "I explained to Ms. Taylor that she needed to record Mr. Stallings with her phone so that she would have video to show me of Mr. Stallings threatening her so that legal action could be taken. Ms. Taylor stated she would record him from now on."