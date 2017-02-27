Feds Say East Ridge Judge, Commissioner Owe Taxes To IRS

Monday, February 27, 2017

A civil suit has been filed in Federal Court by the Internal Revenue Service against East Ridge City Judge Cris Helton and his former wife, East Ridge Commissioner Esther Helton, saying they owe taxes.

The suit says Judge Helton, who defeated longtime Judge Arvin Reingold in 2014, owes $408,321.71 in taxes for his Helton Law Firm.

It says he and Ms. Helton owe $20,651.69 in personal federal income tax for the 2012 and 2014 tax periods.

The suit says Judge Helton "has willfully failed to remit taxes" after the IRS made a demand and owes an additional $9,584.09 for federal trust fund recovery penalty taxes.

It says the law firm taxes date back to 2004-2009. Amounts are $45,597 for 2004, $68.049 for 2005, $63,531 for 2006, $11,797 for 2007 and $2,136 for 2009.

The suit says Judge Helton was the president and 100 percent owner of Helton Law Firm during the period covered by the taxes allegedly owed.

It says he "failed to pay those liabilities, and instead paid wages to himself and his wife."

Esther Helton won a seat on the East Ridge Commission last November and was the top vote-getter.

The Heltons are divorced.