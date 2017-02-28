 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 58.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Schools, Other Area Schools Closed Wednesday In Anticipation Of Severe Weather

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Multiple school districts in our area are closing tomorrow, March 1st  in anticipation of strong storms and the possibility of dangerous weather conditions.

Hamilton County is among the school districts that will not have school on Wednesday.

Other school districts that will be closed are: Athens City Schools, Bradley County, Cleveland City Schools, Dayton City Schools, Grundy County, Marion County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Rhea County, and Sequatchie County. Calvary Christian, Chattanooga Girls Academy, Collegedale Academy, Dayton City, and Richard Hardy will also be closed.

 

The National Weather Service says "A significant outbreak of severe weather is expected on Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps into the region from the west. In particular, there is an enhanced risk for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds during the afternoon and early evening across the entire area.

Additionally, these storms will be capable of producing large hail and potentially a few tornadoes. The main timeframe for severe weather will occur from roughly noon to 8 pm ET on Wednesday.

Strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible across the Southern Appalachians and East Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Strong winds will remain possible in the higher terrain of the Southern Appalachian Mountains through Thursday Morning.

Some of the greatest threats for our area are damaging winds possibly as strong as 70-80 miles per hour, golf-ball size hail, localized flash flooding, and possible trees and power lines down.

The weather system is expected to be a quick moving system and is predicted to move through Hamilton County sometime Wednesday afternoon.


February 28, 2017

Coulter Stepping Down From County School Transportation Director Post

February 28, 2017

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

February 28, 2017

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School


Ben Coulter, who has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits in the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck, is stepping down as Hamilton County School transportation director. He will ... (click for more)

An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges ... (click for more)

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.                                ... (click for more)

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. They will be suspended from school for 20 days. Authorities said two students initiated the scuffle, then others joined in. Teachers tried to break it up, but ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Whimper Concludes Prep Career With National Title

Baylor School has quite a storied past when it comes to excellence in prep wrestling circles. It all started a long time ago with the late, great Luke Worsham and it’s continued in generations since by guys like Jim Morgan and Schack Van Deusen.  Ben Nelson is currently the Baylor head coach and he’s kept the ball rolling like the others when it comes to racking up state ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors