Hamilton County Schools, Other Area Schools Closed Wednesday In Anticipation Of Severe Weather

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Multiple school districts in our area are closing tomorrow, March 1st in anticipation of strong storms and the possibility of dangerous weather conditions.

Hamilton County is among the school districts that will not have school on Wednesday.

Other school districts that will be closed are: Athens City Schools, Bradley County, Cleveland City Schools, Dayton City Schools, Grundy County, Marion County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Rhea County, and Sequatchie County. Calvary Christian, Chattanooga Girls Academy, Collegedale Academy, Dayton City, and Richard Hardy will also be closed.

The National Weather Service says "A significant outbreak of severe weather is expected on Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps into the region from the west. In particular, there is an enhanced risk for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds during the afternoon and early evening across the entire area.

Additionally, these storms will be capable of producing large hail and potentially a few tornadoes. The main timeframe for severe weather will occur from roughly noon to 8 pm ET on Wednesday.



Strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible across the Southern Appalachians and East Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Strong winds will remain possible in the higher terrain of the Southern Appalachian Mountains through Thursday Morning.

Some of the greatest threats for our area are damaging winds possibly as strong as 70-80 miles per hour, golf-ball size hail, localized flash flooding, and possible trees and power lines down.

The weather system is expected to be a quick moving system and is predicted to move through Hamilton County sometime Wednesday afternoon.