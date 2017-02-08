 Thursday, February 9, 2017 39.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dalton Police Seek Man Who Shoplifted 2 Computers From Walmart

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shoplifted two computers from Walmart. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened between 7:00 and 7:30 on Sunday morning.

The suspect, an older white male with a gray mustache and graying blonde hair stole two HP desktop computers from the Walmart on Shugart Road. The computers are valued at $649 each. The suspect left in a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge. The suspect wore blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a yellow polo shirt, and a tan jacket with a camouflaged Tennessee Volunteers baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.



February 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 8, 2017

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

February 8, 2017

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE  907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week ... (click for more)

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE  907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE  8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington. At the request of 26 th  District Attorney General Jerry Woodall, TBI special agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Commander ‘Gets It’

I regret to inform you that you didn’t read about Donald Trump’s luncheon date on Monday. The “main media” was too busy knocking Betsy DeVos’ nomination, quoting Attorney General Jeff Sessions on what he said over 30 years ago, digging for more of Kellyanne Conway’s slip-of-the-tongue, and talking to “unnamed military officials” about how a brave Navy SEAL should still be alive ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors