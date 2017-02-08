Dalton Police Seek Man Who Shoplifted 2 Computers From Walmart

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shoplifted two computers from Walmart. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened between 7:00 and 7:30 on Sunday morning. The suspect, an older white male with a gray mustache and graying blonde hair stole two HP desktop computers from the Walmart on Shugart Road. The computers are valued at $649 each. The suspect left in a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge. The suspect wore blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a yellow polo shirt, and a tan jacket with a camouflaged Tennessee Volunteers baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.