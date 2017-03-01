 Wednesday, March 1, 2017 63.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Ashley Marie Morris, 23, Was Woman Struck And Killed Trying To Cross Highway 153

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Highway 153 early Wednesday morning. She was identified as Ashley Marie Morris, 23.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. near Northgate Mall.

Ms. Morris was still alive at the scene, but later died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the woman in the dark stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said no charges would be filed.

Initially, all northbound lanes of Highway 153 were closed near the accident site.

Police said the car that struck the victim was a blue Dodge Challenger traveling north on Highway153 in the left travel lane. As the vehicle approached the 5200 block, Ms. Morris crossed from east to west.

The driver of the Challenger said he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

Witnesses said the driver had no time to react when the pedestrian ran across the highway, police said.

There are no street lights in that area.


