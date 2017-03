Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Due to impending weather, churches are canceling services on Wednesday.

Union Hill M. B. Church, 1800 North Chamberlain Ave., will be closed.

The Cleveland Cowboy Church at 3040 Blythe Road in Cleveland, will not have Wednesday night Bible Study.

The Ashes to Go event that was planned for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Wednesday night activities are canceled at Covenant Presbyterian Church.