Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

4030 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY

2732 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BONDS, CORDARRIUS

4714 CORDELIA CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

---

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE

3410 WINTER LANE TIFTONIA, 34719

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BURROUGHS, TRAVIS WAYNE214 BISCAIN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000---GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL4552 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT6932 GLENN EARL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GREEN, ABRYIA JEREE714 S. SWEETBRIAR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HACKLER, DEVON LEE8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE1101 WEST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELLHOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JOHNSON, DAVID1105 QUEENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT---JONES, ROBERT ONEAL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR213 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAYBERRY, MICHAEL JOSEPH6220 SHALLOWFORD RD 523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCLOUD, JOSHUA RAYMOND2034 HERITAGE GREEN HOLLAND, 43528Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON7479 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MITCHELL, LADRRIUS MARUICE3200 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE8430 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH---NEALON, DAVID A2041 LAKE RD GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500 )THEFT UNDER $500---PEREIRA, NICHOLAS VAUGHN5750 LAKE RESORT DR C127 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL1110 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---POMALES, PEDRO12001 BOYNETON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RADFORD, JONATHAN708 W 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE55 EDDINS RD PETERSBURG, 37144Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RENDER, MERSADEZ MICHELLE7023 SPORTSMAN DR. HARRISON, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SANDERS, JENNICA HAYLEY223 CHIMMY HILLS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, MCKENZIE LANIER108 N. MCLEMORE AVE BROWNSVILLE, 38012Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SELLS, DEED RANDAL1101 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST1204 GADD RD #A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MAIJUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, DYLAN SETH106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE708 W. 47TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---ST CLAIRE, KAYLA40991 UPPER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37312Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STEWART, BREANNA JOY4464 CARRIE PARK DRIVE LEONIA, 30038Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SURUN, AMY LYNN2705 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON2213 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE501 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANDERGRIFF, KASEY MARIE1818 HIDEAWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---WALKER, RONNIE DEAN549 HAGGARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE4612 KEMP DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHITE, MATTHEW CODY3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, CORDARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/04/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/20/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GREEN, ABRYIA JEREE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/14/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYBERRY, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLOUD, JOSHUA RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MITCHELL, LADRRIUS MARUICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH NEALON, DAVID A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1985

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500 )

THEFT UNDER $500 PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY





POMALES, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RADFORD, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RENDER, MERSADEZ MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERS, JENNICA HAYLEY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, MCKENZIE LANIER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/02/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SMITH, DYLAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 ST CLAIRE, KAYLA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY