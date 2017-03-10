 Friday, March 10, 2017 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 10, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, CORDARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GREEN, ABRYIA JEREE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYBERRY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLOUD, JOSHUA RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MITCHELL, LADRRIUS MARUICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
NEALON, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1985
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500 )
  • THEFT UNDER $500
PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY


POMALES, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RADFORD, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RENDER, MERSADEZ MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, JENNICA HAYLEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, MCKENZIE LANIER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/02/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
ST CLAIRE, KAYLA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, BREANNA JOY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SURUN, AMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANDERGRIFF, KASEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WALKER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/28/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


