Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
4030 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
2732 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONDS, CORDARRIUS
4714 CORDELIA CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE
3410 WINTER LANE TIFTONIA, 34719
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BURROUGHS, TRAVIS WAYNE
214 BISCAIN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
---
GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL
4552 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
6932 GLENN EARL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GREEN, ABRYIA JEREE
714 S. SWEETBRIAR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HACKLER, DEVON LEE
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE
1101 WEST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, DAVID
1105 QUEENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR
213 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAYBERRY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD 523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLOUD, JOSHUA RAYMOND
2034 HERITAGE GREEN HOLLAND, 43528
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON
7479 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MITCHELL, LADRRIUS MARUICE
3200 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
8430 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
NEALON, DAVID A
2041 LAKE RD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500 )
THEFT UNDER $500
---
PEREIRA, NICHOLAS VAUGHN
5750 LAKE RESORT DR C127 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
1110 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
POMALES, PEDRO
12001 BOYNETON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RADFORD, JONATHAN
708 W 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE
55 EDDINS RD PETERSBURG, 37144
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RENDER, MERSADEZ MICHELLE
7023 SPORTSMAN DR. HARRISON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDERS, JENNICA HAYLEY
223 CHIMMY HILLS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, MCKENZIE LANIER
108 N. MCLEMORE AVE BROWNSVILLE, 38012
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SELLS, DEED RANDAL
1101 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
1204 GADD RD #A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MAIJU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE
708 W. 47TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ST CLAIRE, KAYLA
40991 UPPER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STEWART, BREANNA JOY
4464 CARRIE PARK DRIVE LEONIA, 30038
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SURUN, AMY LYNN
2705 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
2213 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE
501 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANDERGRIFF, KASEY MARIE
1818 HIDEAWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
WALKER, RONNIE DEAN
549 HAGGARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE
4612 KEMP DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONDS, CORDARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
|
|BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|GREEN, ABRYIA JEREE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAYBERRY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLOUD, JOSHUA RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, LADRRIUS MARUICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|NEALON, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1985
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500 )
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POMALES, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RADFORD, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RENDER, MERSADEZ MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, JENNICA HAYLEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCOTT, MCKENZIE LANIER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/02/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|ST CLAIRE, KAYLA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, BREANNA JOY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SURUN, AMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANDERGRIFF, KASEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WALKER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/28/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|