Desmond Jarrett, 20, Shot On East 34th Street Thursday Afternoon

Friday, March 10, 2017

Desmond Jarrett, 20, was shot on Thursday afternoon on East 34th Street.

Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the 3000 block of East 34th Street on a report of a person who had been shot.

Jarrett arrived at a local hospital in a personally-owned vehicle. The victim was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was released from the hospital shortly thereafter. Police were able to speak to Jarrett who advised them of the crime scene location. He was unable to give suspect information or motivation.



Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident and were able to locate the crime scene.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.