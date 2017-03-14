2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane.

The two suspects entered the building through a roof hatch. Once inside, the two juveniles stole miscellaneous tools, cookies and milk. The two also vandalized the school by writing obscenities on the windows, writing racial slurs, breaking windows, ransacking classrooms, and damaging finials and cupolas on the roof.

The school’s headmaster estimated damage to be approximately $10,500. Both juveniles are charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft. The two suspects are not students at The Bright School.





Names or any other identifying information of suspects will not be released due to their juvenile status.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.