2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane. 

 

 The two suspects entered the building through a roof hatch.

 Once inside, the two juveniles stole miscellaneous tools, cookies and milk. The two also vandalized the school by writing obscenities on the windows, writing racial slurs, breaking windows, ransacking classrooms, and damaging finials and cupolas on the roof. 

 

 The school’s headmaster estimated damage to be approximately $10,500. Both juveniles are charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft. The two suspects are not students at The Bright School.

Names or any other identifying information of suspects will not be released due to their juvenile status.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


March 14, 2017

Todd Dockery Exits City Human Resources Post

March 14, 2017

City Council Asks For 2nd Location For Early Voting In 2 Runoff Elections


Todd Dockery has left his post as administrator of city of Chattanooga human resources. His last day on the job was Friday. He served four years in the position. Mr. Dockery took a job ... (click for more)

The City Council is asking for an extra location for early voting for two City Council runoff elections. Councilwoman Carol Berz said she had discussed the request with former County Commissioner ... (click for more)


Todd Dockery Exits City Human Resources Post

Todd Dockery has left his post as administrator of city of Chattanooga human resources. His last day on the job was Friday. He served four years in the position. Mr. Dockery took a job as associate human resources administrator at UTC, where he is also a professor. The interim city administrator is Tina Camba. She has been with the city over two years. (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night’s Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night’s forum. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: Brainerd's Hoops Tradition Remains Strong

Want an informative snapshot of Brainerd’s rich boys’ basketball tradition? Stroll into the lobby of the high school’s gymnasium lobby. And stop. Look – no, study – at what’s in the trophy case occupying a large portion of the wall just before the entrance to a historic hardwood playing area dedicated to the legends of boys’ coach Robert High and girls’ coach Carolyn Jackson. ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


