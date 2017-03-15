 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 38.3°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Corker Supports Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Senator Bob Corker released the following statement after former Senator Dan Coats was confirmed to serve as director of national intelligence.

 

“Dan Coats has the leadership and judgment needed to serve as the director of national intelligence, as well as a true understanding of the important role the intelligence community plays in keeping our country safe,” said Senator Corker.

“It was an honor to serve alongside him in the Senate, and I am confident he will advise President Trump well as we continue to face many threats at home and abroad.”


March 15, 2017

Corker Supports Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

March 15, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 15, 2017

Deadline To Sign Up For State Tax Relief Program Is April 5


Senator Bob Corker released the following statement after former Senator Dan Coats was confirmed to serve as director of national intelligence.   “Dan Coats has the leadership ... (click for more)

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GADDIS, GARAEK W 19 M 0 1 GS 1650435 POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON HOPPER, JOEY O W 45 M ... (click for more)

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5. The eligibility requirements ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Corker Supports Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

Senator Bob Corker released the following statement after former Senator Dan Coats was confirmed to serve as director of national intelligence.   “Dan Coats has the leadership and judgment needed to serve as the director of national intelligence, as well as a true understanding of the important role the intelligence community plays in keeping our country safe,” said ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GADDIS, GARAEK W 19 M 0 1 GS 1650435 POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON HOPPER, JOEY O W 45 M 0 1 GS 1647606 CRIMINAL SIMULATION NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN B 23 M 0 1 GS 1647888 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE SIEVERT, LYNN R W 52 F 0 1 GS 1646297 DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIEVERT, STACY YVONNE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stumbles, Falls In State Basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The East Hamilton Hurricanes enjoyed one of their best basketball seasons ever as they knocked off Blackman in the sectional round for a berth in the TSSAA state tournament. Their reward for earning their first trip to Murfreesboro was a date with the best team in the state, defending AAA champ Memphis East. Things didn’t exactly turn out like the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Memphis East Trifecta Too Much For East Hamilton

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Nationally ranked Memphis East played like a defending state champion here Wednesday. Upstart East Hamilton, bolstered by 400 students in the Canes Crazies cheering section that rode from Chattanooga on nine busses, was in uncharted territory. And it showed. The Mustangs won 76-46 and it wasn’t really that close. Half of the fourth quarter was played ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors