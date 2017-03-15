Corker Supports Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Senator Bob Corker released the following statement after former Senator Dan Coats was confirmed to serve as director of national intelligence.

“Dan Coats has the leadership and judgment needed to serve as the director of national intelligence, as well as a true understanding of the important role the intelligence community plays in keeping our country safe,” said Senator Corker. “It was an honor to serve alongside him in the Senate, and I am confident he will advise President Trump well as we continue to face many threats at home and abroad.”