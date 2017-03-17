Pregnant Woman Facing Charges After Meth Use

Friday, March 17, 2017

Police said a woman arrested for meth use and possession is pregnant.

Joelen Christine Bendzak-Demarco, 28, of 7155 Shepherd View, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary.

Police said they responded to 7710 E. Brainerd Road for a possible overdose. They found Ms. Bendzak-Demarco with the resident of the apartment, Candace Stallings. Ms. Stallings, 31, had to be transported to Erlanger Hospital.

Police said she would be facing charges.

Officers said Ms. Bendzak-Demarco was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.