Pregnant Woman Facing Charges After Meth Use

Friday, March 17, 2017

Police said a woman arrested for meth use and possession is pregnant.

Joelen Christine Bendzak-Demarco, 28, of 7155 Shepherd View, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary.

Police said they responded to 7710 E. Brainerd Road for a possible overdose. They found Ms. Bendzak-Demarco with the resident of the apartment, Candace Stallings. Ms. Stallings, 31, had to be transported to Erlanger Hospital.

Police said she would be facing charges.

Officers said Ms. Bendzak-Demarco was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

 


Signal Centers Recommended For New $250,000 Contract For Baby University

Signal Centers is being recommended for a new $250,000 contract to operate Baby University for the city. Officials said the purpose of Baby University is to coach families to prepare their children for life-long success. Case managers work with families in the East Side and East Lake communities. Officials said, "Our vision is for Baby University to become a model for helping ... (click for more)

City Plans To Renovate 4th Floor Of City Hall Annex

The city is planning to renovate the fourth floor of the City Hall Annex, which is located across 11th Street from City Hall. The floor has 7,300 square feet of space. The work will include space for offices, a conference room, a training area, break/lounge area and IT space. It will include a new mechanical and electrical system for the space. Franklin Architect will ... (click for more)

Giant Will Be Greatly Missed

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Ron Evans. I had the honor and privilege of working for Ron a few years when he was a sergeant at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.   Officers and prisoners alike called Lt. Evans "Giant" and he was a giant in more ways than just being physically big . Ron did not care much about rank but ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Children Will Suffer

Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the Commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)

Sullivan Leads Owls Past Central In Wildcat Classic

This is still the first week of high school baseball and most local teams are still trying to put all the pieces together for a successful championship run.  That’s also a good reason many teams play early-season tournaments. Such was the case at Central’s Gene Lively Stadium Friday afternoon where the Purple Pounders hosted the Ooltewah Owls in a game that’s part of Hixson’s ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Wins Twice In Meigs County Softball Tourney

After days of weather delays, Ooltewah got its 2017 softball season off and running with two victories in the Meigs County tournament at the Regional Park in Athens, Tennessee. The Lady Owls slipped past Kingston 4-3 in five innings despite falling behind when the Lady Yellow Jackets opened with a three-run first against sophomore starter Mackenzie Patterson. Ooltewah ... (click for more)


