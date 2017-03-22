 Thursday, March 23, 2017 52.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Some EPB Customers Remain Without Power Thursday Morning, But Crews Finishing Up

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
- photo by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel9 with a drone

EPB officials said some customers were still without power Thursday morning after Tuesday night's damaging and wide-spread storm.

As of 6 a.m. EPB continued to work about 161 incidents to restore about 305 customers who remained without power. 

Some of those still without power were in the Hinkle and Vulcan sections of Lookout Mountain.

At the height of the storm, about 60,000 customers experienced an outage. The Smart Grid restored about 25,000 customers who experienced at most a momentary outage and EPB line crews have successfully repaired enough physical damage to restore power to about 32,134 who experienced a lasting outage.

Officials said, "Most of the customers who remain out will have power by the end of the day, but the devastating nature of some of the damage to the electric system will mean that a few hundred customers may not have power until tomorrow morning."

For more information or to report an outage please go to https://epb.com/outage-map or call (423) 648-1EPB (1372.)

 

Hard-hit Berkley Lane in Middle Valley
- Photo2 by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel9 with a drone

March 23, 2017

