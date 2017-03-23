Fingerprint Evidence Leads To Arrest Of Antonio Patton Is Armed Robbery Of Store On Bonny Oaks Drive

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Fingerprint evidence has led to the arrest of Antonio Preze Patton for the robbery of a store on Bonny Oaks Drive last Dec. 2.

Patton, 27, of 2829 5th Ave., is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police were notified of the late-night holdup at the Mystik Mart. The clerk said two black males entered the store with their heads covered with hoodies.

They appeared to be looking at the cigarillo display, which gave the clerk time to check for any cars in the parking lot that they may have come in.

When he came back into the store, the pair approached him. One of them was armed and demanded all the money.

The clerk went to the cash register and gave them the till. They fled on foot.

A detective recovered the packages that the robbers were looking at. The fingerprints that were lifted from the packages were sent to AFIS for comparison. A match came back to Patton.

His photo was shown to the clerk, who made a positive identification.