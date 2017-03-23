Judge Bales To Ask Governor Haslam For Disability Leave

Thursday, March 23, 2017

General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck said he received a letter from Judge David Bales Tuesday evening, saying he was in the process of preparing a letter to Governor Bill Haslam requesting he be placed on disability leave until he has received clearance from his doctor to return to the bench.

Judge Bales said that his doctors are preparing their recommendations to be sent to the governor. The governor is out of the country and will be returning at the end of the week. Upon receiving the doctor's letter, Judge Bales will send his request directly to the governor.

Judge Bales also related that he fully intends on returning to the bench as soon as his health improves, and with God's help, to run for the judgeship in 2022.

Judge Shattuck further said that Judge Bales, in addition to his own health problems, also faces other stressful situations due to his wife's and aged parents' (father is 95 and mother is 93) deteriorating health conditions.

Judge Shattuck said all his fellow judges applaud Judge Bales for taking this action which will allow Governor Haslam to appoint another judge in accordance with the state law.