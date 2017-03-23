 Thursday, March 23, 2017 66.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Judge Bales To Ask Governor Haslam For Disability Leave

Thursday, March 23, 2017

General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck said he received a letter from Judge David Bales Tuesday evening, saying he was in the process of preparing a letter to Governor Bill Haslam requesting he be placed on disability leave until he has received clearance from his doctor to return to the bench.  

Judge Bales said that his doctors are preparing their recommendations to be sent to the governor.  The governor is out of the country and will be returning at the end of the week.  Upon receiving the doctor's letter, Judge Bales will send his request directly to the governor.  

Judge Bales also related that he fully intends on returning to the bench as soon as his health improves, and with God's help, to run for the judgeship in 2022.

Judge Shattuck further said that Judge Bales, in addition to his own health problems, also faces other stressful situations due to his wife's and aged parents' (father is 95 and mother is 93) deteriorating health conditions. 

Judge Shattuck said all his fellow judges applaud Judge Bales for taking this action which will allow Governor Haslam to appoint another judge in accordance with the state law. 


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 3-9

Fingerprint Evidence Leads To Arrest Of Antonio Patton Is Armed Robbery Of Store On Bonny Oaks Drive

Elmore Charged In Home Invasion After Victim Sees Him In Court With Woman Who Was Charged Earlier


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 3-9: 03-03-2017 David Gene Edwards, 40, of 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of defective/missing brake lights and driving while license suspended. Bobby Lee Ogle, 18, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, tail light requirement and outstanding warrant. ... (click for more)

Fingerprint Evidence Leads To Arrest Of Antonio Patton Is Armed Robbery Of Store On Bonny Oaks Drive

Fingerprint evidence has led to the arrest of Antonio Preze Patton for the robbery of a store on Bonny Oaks Drive last Dec. 2. Patton, 27, of 2829 5th Ave., is charged with aggravated robbery. Police were notified of the late-night holdup at the Mystik Mart. The clerk said two black males entered the store with their heads covered with hoodies. They appeared to be looking ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You, The Bald-Headed Lady

You were wearing a pretty sweat shirt and blue jeans when I saw you outside the Infusion Center at Erlanger Hospital on Wednesday. You were the one who was nearly bald and I was the guy you greeted with a huge smile as we said hello in passing. You reminded me exactly of my brother Franklin. Years ago when chemotherapy began to rob him of his hair, Franklin was pretty devastated ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Jones Sends Vols Through First Spring Practice Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday , putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field. "I liked the energy. I liked our approach," said Vols coach Butch Jones after Tuesday's workout. "Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and ... (click for more)


