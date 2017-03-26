 Sunday, March 26, 2017 70.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

1 Person Killed In 3-Car Accident In Dalton On Saturday

Sunday, March 26, 2017
There was a fatal three-vehicle crash on the South Bypass in Dalton just south of Sawgrass Drive on Saturday at approximately 4:30 pm.


The crash happened when the driver of a black Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the bypass for some reason left its lane of travel and crossed over the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Silverado truck head on. The Mustang only had the driver onboard, while the Silverado was occupied by three males. A third vehicle traveling northbound was caught in the crash.

The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seat belt and was killed. Paramedics were able to bring him back at the scene but he later passed away at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga with serious injuries. The back seat passenger was taken to Hamilton Medical Center. Nobody was injured in the third vehicle.

Officials are investigating this crash and in the coming days out traffic unit will be working to try to find out why the Mustang left its lane.

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABBOTT, JEREMIAH JASON  HOMELESS ,  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING

2 Shot On Rawlings Street Friday Night; 1 In Critical Condition

Two people were shot, Friday night, and one is in critical condition. At approximately  9:56 p.m.  Chattanooga Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Rawlings Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located one victim lying next to a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. "Slack" was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the "Pink Palace" but lest

Roy Exum: ‘Ballooniac’ Fined $25K

The Calgary Stampede is one of the biggest events in Canada and every year it draws well over 1.5 million people to one of the most beautiful places in the world. It started in 1912 as a big rodeo event and today it lasts 10 straight days. A highlight is the chuck-wagon races, where $4 million of advertisements are sold on the wagon's canvas covers and there are pancake breakfasts

South Pittsburg Wins Lookout Valley Invitational

The South Pittsburg Lady Pirates are playing pretty good softball these days and they rewarded themselves by winning the Lookout Valley Invitational Saturday afternoon at Lookout Valley Elementary's O'Mary-Conard Field. The Lady Pirates won their pool with wins over Grundy County and CSAS on Thursday and Friday before beating Covenant Christian in the second semifinal Saturday

Columbia Academy Stymies Soddy-Daisy 4-2

Soddy-Daisy won two games in the Ooltewah Invitational on Friday and hoped to carry that momentum over to Saturday's contest against Columbia Academy at Tom Higgins Field. But the Trojans ran into junior left-hander Baylee Dees. Dees, who transferred to Columbia Academy from Page prior to the current school year, limited the Trojans to two hits and a run over six innings.


