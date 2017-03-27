 Monday, March 27, 2017 75.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Face Multiple Drug Charges Following Investigation By Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit

Monday, March 27, 2017
Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized a variety of narcotics at a residence on Rabbit Valley Road Thursday afternoon while conducting an investigation of possible drug activity.  During the investigation, detectives observed a vehicle leaving the residence. Attempts to conduct a traffic stop were unsuccessful and the driver, identified as Wallace Wright, drove through several neighborhoods at high speeds while returning to the Rabbit Valley Road residence where he was taken into custody.


Detectives conducting the investigation obtained a search warrant for the home that is occupied by Wallace Allen Wright, 61, and Amy Dianne Wright, 51.  

As a result of a search of the vehicle and the Wright’s home, detectives seized various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and Alprazolam pills.  Also seized were several loaded handguns, rifles, a shotgun, and over $500 in cash.

Captain Steve Lawson of the B.C.S.O.’s Criminal Investigations Division said, “Over the past several months our Drug Enforcement Unit at the Sheriff’s office has been very proactive in pursuing drug dealers who choose to do business here. As we enter the summer months our pressure on those drug dealers who wish to do their business here will only increase. The Drug Enforcement Unit is to be complimented for their excellent work.” 

The suspects were arrested and transported to the Bradley County Correctional Facility.

Wallace Allen Wright faces the following charges;
Failure to Maintain Lane 
Speeding 
Driving Without a Drivers License  
Felony Evading
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Meth
Possession of Schedule VI for Resale
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI
Possession of Stolen Property
Possession of Schedule IV for Resale
Driving While in Possession of Meth
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony
Resisting Stop, Arrest
Possession of Schedule II Meth for Resale
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Schedule III Simple
Possession of Schedule II Simple
Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony

Amy Dianne Wright faces the following criminal charges;
Possession of Schedule II for resale – Oxycodone
Possession of Schedule VI for Resale 
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI - Marijuana 
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Methamphetamine  
Possession of a Firearm during Commission of A Dangerous Felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

