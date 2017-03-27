2 Face Multiple Drug Charges Following Investigation By Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit

Monday, March 27, 2017





Amy Wright

Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized a variety of narcotics at a residence on Rabbit Valley Road Thursday afternoon while conducting an investigation of possible drug activity. During the investigation, detectives observed a vehicle leaving the residence. Attempts to conduct a traffic stop were unsuccessful and the driver, identified as Wallace Wright, drove through several neighborhoods at high speeds while returning to the Rabbit Valley Road residence where he was taken into custody.Detectives conducting the investigation obtained a search warrant for the home that is occupied by Wallace Allen Wright, 61, and Amy Dianne Wright, 51.As a result of a search of the vehicle and the Wright’s home, detectives seized various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and Alprazolam pills. Also seized were several loaded handguns, rifles, a shotgun, and over $500 in cash.Captain Steve Lawson of the B.C.S.O.’s Criminal Investigations Division said, “Over the past several months our Drug Enforcement Unit at the Sheriff’s office has been very proactive in pursuing drug dealers who choose to do business here. As we enter the summer months our pressure on those drug dealers who wish to do their business here will only increase. The Drug Enforcement Unit is to be complimented for their excellent work.”The suspects were arrested and transported to the Bradley County Correctional Facility.Wallace Allen Wright faces the following charges;Failure to Maintain LaneSpeedingDriving Without a Drivers LicenseFelony EvadingConspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II MethPossession of Schedule VI for ResaleConspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VIPossession of Stolen PropertyPossession of Schedule IV for ResaleDriving While in Possession of MethPossession of Drug Paraphernalia – FelonyResisting Stop, ArrestPossession of Schedule II Meth for ResalePossession of Drug Paraphernalia – MisdemeanorSimple Possession of MarijuanaPossession of Schedule III SimplePossession of Schedule II SimplePossession of a Firearm during Commission of a FelonyAmy Dianne Wright faces the following criminal charges;Possession of Schedule II for resale – OxycodonePossession of Schedule VI for ResaleConspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI - MarijuanaConspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II MethamphetaminePossession of a Firearm during Commission of A Dangerous FelonyPossession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony