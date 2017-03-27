2 Face Multiple Drug Charges Following Investigation By Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit

Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized a variety of narcotics at a residence on Rabbit Valley Road Thursday afternoon while conducting an investigation of possible drug activity. During the investigation, detectives observed a vehicle leaving the residence. Attempts to conduct a traffic stop were unsuccessful and the driver, identified as Wallace Wright, drove through several neighborhoods at high speeds while returning to the Rabbit Valley Road residence where he was taken into custody.
Detectives conducting the investigation obtained a search warrant for the home that is occupied by Wallace Allen Wright, 61, and Amy Dianne Wright, 51.
As a result of a search of the vehicle and the Wright’s home, detectives seized various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and Alprazolam pills. Also seized were several loaded handguns, rifles, a shotgun, and over $500 in cash.
Captain Steve Lawson of the B.C.S.O.’s Criminal Investigations Division said, “Over the past several months our Drug Enforcement Unit at the Sheriff’s office has been very proactive in pursuing drug dealers who choose to do business here. As we enter the summer months our pressure on those drug dealers who wish to do their business here will only increase. The Drug Enforcement Unit is to be complimented for their excellent work.”
The suspects were arrested and transported to the Bradley County Correctional Facility.
Wallace Allen Wright faces the following charges;
•
Failure to Maintain Lane
•
Speeding
•
Driving Without a Drivers License
•
Felony Evading
•
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Meth
•
Possession of Schedule VI for Resale
•
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI
•
Possession of Stolen Property
•
Possession of Schedule IV for Resale
•
Driving While in Possession of Meth
•
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony
•
Resisting Stop, Arrest
•
Possession of Schedule II Meth for Resale
•
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
•
Simple Possession of Marijuana
•
Possession of Schedule III Simple
•
Possession of Schedule II Simple
•
Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony
Amy Dianne Wright faces the following criminal charges;
•
Possession of Schedule II for resale – Oxycodone
•
Possession of Schedule VI for Resale
•
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI - Marijuana
•
Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Methamphetamine
•
Possession of a Firearm during Commission of A Dangerous Felony
•
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony