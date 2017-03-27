 Monday, March 27, 2017 71.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Search On For Chad Cook, Missing Since Early Monday Morning

Monday, March 27, 2017

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services have been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for a missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Chad Cook, 38, was last heard from by family members at 2 a.m. Monday morning. Family members reported to Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office personnel around 2 a.m., that Chad Cook, along with two males and one female, were going to ride dirt bikes from Edwards Point (Hamilton County) to Big Fork (borders Sequatchie County and Marion County).

The two males and one female have been found, but Mr. Cook is still missing. He was last seen wearing orange and black leather pants and jacket.

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 3:15 p.m. that all areas of Edwards Point (Hamilton County and Sequatchie County area) have been cleared. Rescue efforts will start concentrating on Big Fork area in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff's Office will be handling the search efforts for Mr. Cook.


March 27, 2017

Chattanooga Police Arrest West Virginia Man Wanted For Murder

March 27, 2017

Search On For Chad Cook, Missing Since Early Monday Morning

March 27, 2017

Dalton Public Safety Commission Expected To Name New Fire Chief On Tuesday


Chattanooga Police located and arrested Charles Gardner, 26, wanted for the murder of James Patton, in Huntington, W.V., on Saturday.  CPD acted on leads sent to investigators ... (click for more)

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services have been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for a missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday. Chad Cook, 38, was ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission will meet on  Tuesday ,  at  8:30 a.m.,  at Dalton City Hall in the council chamber for its monthly meeting. As part of ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Police Arrest West Virginia Man Wanted For Murder

Chattanooga Police located and arrested Charles Gardner, 26, wanted for the murder of James Patton, in Huntington, W.V., on Saturday.  CPD acted on leads sent to investigators indicating the suspect was in the Chattanooga area. The suspect was located at  2:10  p.m. on Monday. He was found in an apartment on the 3500 block of Dayton Boulevard. The suspect ... (click for more)

Search On For Chad Cook, Missing Since Early Monday Morning

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services have been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for a missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday. Chad Cook, 38, was last heard from by family members at 2 a.m. Monday morning. Family members reported to Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office personnel around 2 a.m., that Chad Cook, along with two males and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Finish Third At Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team finished tied for third at the Furman Intercollegiate. They did so behind senior Wes Gosselin’s runner-up performance.   Gosselin shot a career-best 10-under 206. It’s the eighth time a Moc has finished 10-under or better, the first since Stephan Jaeger’s school-record 203 (-13) winning the 2012 NCAA Bowling Green Regional   ... (click for more)

DecoTurf Tennis: Walton Edges Baylor Gilrls, 4-3 for A Division Title

Top-seeded Walton (Ga.) defeated No.2 Baylor, 4-3, in the finals of the Girls A Division Saturday. Highlighted by Liz Norman’s (Walton) 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Baylor’s Drew Haskins at No.1 singles, Walton also picked up wins from No.4 Samantha Buyckx and No.5 Grace Gaskins, plus the doubles point to secure the win. Walton won Decoturf in 2015 and lost to Baylor last ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors