Search On For Chad Cook, Missing Since Early Monday Morning

Monday, March 27, 2017

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services have been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for a missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Chad Cook, 38, was last heard from by family members at 2 a.m. Monday morning. Family members reported to Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office personnel around 2 a.m., that Chad Cook, along with two males and one female, were going to ride dirt bikes from Edwards Point (Hamilton County) to Big Fork (borders Sequatchie County and Marion County).

The two males and one female have been found, but Mr. Cook is still missing. He was last seen wearing orange and black leather pants and jacket.

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 3:15 p.m. that all areas of Edwards Point (Hamilton County and Sequatchie County area) have been cleared. Rescue efforts will start concentrating on Big Fork area in Marion County.



Marion County Sheriff's Office will be handling the search efforts for Mr. Cook.

