Walker County To Raise Water, Sewer Rates To Improve Aging Infrastructure

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The board of directors for the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) has granted approval for the utility to move forward with a base rate increase to address aging infrastructure concerns.

Starting this summer, WCWSA will begin replacing older galvanized pipe. These older water mains will be upgraded from two-inch galvanized pipe to six-inch high-pressure poly-plastic pipe.

Additional valves will also be installed, so fewer customers will be impacted when a leak occurs. More fire hydrants will be placed throughout the WCWSA system as well, which may lower homeowners insurance premiums, officials said.

To fund these improvements, a rate change will take effect on May 1st for WCWSA customers. The base rate for residential water will increase from $11 to $15 per month. Residential sewer customers will also experience a base rate increase from $11 to $15 per month.

"Continuing to ignore our aging infrastructure would be a disservice to our community and harmful to our public safety," stated WCWSA Board Chairman Shannon Whitfield. "In their efforts to avoid a rate increase, the previous board regularly used profits from water sales to cover losses on the sewer side. WCWSA stands to lose $1.3 million this budget year, if we don't take action. This practice left the prior administration without the funds necessary to properly maintain and upgrade our water system. This neglect has led to more frequent water main breaks and a steady flow of service disruptions for our customers. No one should have to worry about whether they will have water to make coffee, take a shower or save their home from a fire."

The most recent American Society of Civil Engineers Infrastructure Report Card gave Georgia's drinking water systems a "C+" grade. The report estimates utilities in the state need to invest $9.3 billion dollars to address infrastructure needs for just drinking water over the next 20 years.

The rate changes will also help the WCWSA cover increased operational expenses brought on by Chattanooga's Clean Water Act settlement with the EPA in 2012, which mandated improvements at the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Facility. Georgia's Environmental Protection Division has also placed further requirements and regulations on local utilities, it was stated.